VAL-D’OR, Quebec, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cartier Resources Inc. (TSXV: ECR) (“Cartier” or the “Company”) starts a 25,000 m exploration drilling program on the Chimo Mine Project (the “Project”). The Project comprises the Chimo Mine and East Cadillac properties, the latter of which was acquired on April 7th, 2022, and has not yet been explored by Cartier. Both properties are 100% owned by Cartier and are located 45 km east of the Val-d’Or mining camp.