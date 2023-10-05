According to Future Market Insights, The burgeoning trend of globalization, coupled with stringent government regulations governing the transportation and packaging of goods, is expected to foster more robust trade and business ties between the two nations, ultimately fueling the growth of the cartoning machines market.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The cartoning machines market is poised for significant growth, with the global market size projected to reach US$ 4,748.10 million by 2023. The cartoning machines are expected to witness a robust CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2033. By 2033, the cartoning machines industry is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 7,734.15 million.

Request for a sample of this research report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4462

The cartoning machines market is expected to grow steadily due to the rising demand for efficient and automated packaging solutions across various industries. Cartoning machines are becoming more versatile and user-friendly with technological advancements, forcing their adoption globally. Increased focus on reducing packaging time and costs may boost market expansion.

The Unstoppable Rise of the Fast-growing FMCG Industry

The rise of the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector is propelled by a shift in customer behavior toward brand recognition and health-conscious food consumption. With the increase of their product line, the manufacturers are employing commercial distribution practices to grow globally.

Cartoners offer packing solutions that are as safe as possible. As small and medium-sized businesses evolve into large-scale industries, the use of cartooning equipment to transport FMCG items is increasing.

Market Growth Stifled: Analyzing the Role of Integrated Packaging Machine

Well-known manufacturers are creating improved machines by including wrapping, tagging, or palletizing features, making them more efficient by lowering operation time. It raises the total cost of production.

The climatic conditions’ imbalance impacts the operation of traditional equipment that folds and glues the carton. As a result, a cartoning machine’s unexpected failure causes wrinkling, carton tearing, or shredding, increasing the frequency of required maintenance. It is difficult for small and medium-sized equipment makers to include the high maintenance costs.

Regional Outlook

Due to rising demand for novel packaging applications across industries such as food and beverage, Asia Pacific is expected to witness extensive CAGR. Countries like China and India are concentrating on novel technologies such as carton 4.0 and push-button switching technology to increase revenue. The development of e-commerce solutions is to blame for the rising demand.

Following Asia Pacific, North America is predicted to significantly increase the cartoning machine market share due to the presence of international manufacturers in the United States and Canada. When packaging the cartons, customer demand is taken into account.

Implementing Carton 4.0 in nations such as Germany, Italy, and others is expected to drive sustainable growth in Europe. Manufacturers focus on mergers and acquisitions with regional players to increase their European product line.

The Middle East, Africa, and Latin America are predicted to grow rapidly due to increased industrial investment, particularly in e-commerce. The growing population that expects well-packaged food with ingredient transparency is fueling market expansion.

Key Takeaways

With an estimated revenue of 39.5%, Asia Pacific holds the leading share of the cartoning machines market.

Europe may hold the second-leading portion of the cartoning machines industry in 2023, with a revenue share of 29%.

North America has a 23% revenue growth in the cartoning machines business.

Ready to Learn About Our Approach? Explore Our Methodology: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-4462

“Driven by the increasing demand for efficient and automated packaging solutions across various industries, such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics, this market is poised for expansion. Technological advancements and the need for cost-effective and sustainable packaging are key factors propelling the adoption of cartoning machines globally.” Says Ismail Sutaria, Principal consultant at Future Market Insights

Competitive Landscape

The competition in the cartoning machines market is intense and dynamic. Key cartoning machine market players continuously innovate to offer advanced and efficient solutions. The cartoning machine manufacturers focus on integrating smart technology, ensuring flexibility, and meeting sustainability demands.

Cartoning machine manufacturers are vying to capture emerging markets, especially in Asia. Collaborative robotic systems and quick changeover capabilities have become differentiators for gaining a competitive edge. Overall, the market’s competitive landscape is driven by the pursuit of excellence in meeting diverse packaging requirements and addressing industry challenges.

CAGR 5% Market Size – 2023 US$ 4,748.10 million Market Size – 2033 US$ 7,734.15 million





Key Players Are:

Pakmatic Company (PTY) LTD.

Betti s.r.l.

Bivans Corporation

Trustar Pharma & Packing Equipment Co. Ltd.

Engelmann & Buckham Ltd.

Molins Group

EconoCorp Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Tetra Pack International S.A

ACG Worldwide

Langley Holdings PLC

Marchesini Group S.p.A.

Jacob White Packaging Ltd.

ADCO Manufacturing

Triangle Package Machinery Co.

PMR Packaging Inc.

others

Recent Developments

Douglas Machine Inc. launched the ‘Axiom IM case packer’ in July 2019, with speeds of up to 34 cases per minute for packaging frozen food cartons.

In August 2018, the kliklok midrange endload cartoner was unveiled by Robert Bosch LLC. This state-of-the-art carton is designed to meet rigorous food safety standards while optimizing production efficiency. With an impressive capacity, it can pack up to 170 cartons per minute, ensuring maximum business output.

Purchase Now to Uncover Segment-specific Information and identify Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/4462

Key Segmentations

By Machine Type:

Vertical

Horizontal

By Packaging Material:

Paperboard

Corrugated Fiberboard

By End User:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Personal Care

Author

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show – Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

Have a Look at Related Reports of the Packaging Domain:

Top Loading Cartoning Machines Market Share: The Top Loading Cartoning Machines market is estimated at US$ 873 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 1,042 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2026.

Carton Sealer Machine Market Size: The carton sealer machine market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 3.2 Billion by the end of 2022, and further expand at a CAGR of 3.9% to reach a market value of US$ 4.7 Billion by the year 2032.

Carton Folding And Gluing Machine Market Trends: The carton folding and gluing machine market share is estimated to reach a value of nearly US$ 858.5 Million by 2032 expanding from a total worth of US$ 580 Million in 2022.

Carton Serialization Machine Market Demand: The market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 2.9 Billion by 2022-end, and will further increase to US$ 4.17 Billion by 2032.

Carton Display Market Growth: Carton displays are widely used in the supermarket as they help in product promotion. Most people like display cartons because these boxes look decent and impressive to display different goods.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube