Casa Olé Celebrates 45th Anniversary With Customer Appreciation Specials and Charity Fundraiser

Restaurant marks occasion with daily specials, catering deals, loyalty rewards and customer giveaways, partners with Semper Fi Fund for charity fundraiser

HOUSTON, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Popular Tex-Mex brand Casa Olé is celebrating “45 years of Casa” by rewarding its customers with a throwback daily special, catering offers, loyalty rewards and weekly gift card giveaways through the end of the year. The 45 years of Casa specials include:

  • A “Tex-Mex Fix-a-lada” throwback meal served daily from 4:45 to 6:45 pm, includes two cheese enchiladas, rice and beans for only $4.50.
  • Enchilada To-Go Platters for $45 that include four enchiladas each of cheese, spinach, beef and chicken, rice, refried beans and pico de gallo. Served with chips and a half pint of red sauce, the platters feed four to six people. Customers can choose from the party or family meal options. 
  • When customers spend $45 or more on their meal subtotal with a registered loyalty card, they have a chance to win $45 reward dollars to use on their next visit.
  • The brand hosts weekly $45 gift card giveaways on its Facebook page for participating customers. See www.facebook.com/casaole for details. (Ongoing through December 31, 2019.)

Casa Olé is also kicking off a fundraiser for the Semper Fi Fund, which provides resources and lifetime support for combat-wounded, critically ill and catastrophically injured members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families. Customers can choose to add 45 cents or an amount of their choosing to their check to benefit the Semper Fi Fund, and Casa will match contributions up to $4,500. Customers can also contribute online via the Semper Fi Fund’s fundraising page and Casa Olé’s social media channels. Fundraising efforts will continue through the end of the year.

“We are humbled to have the opportunity to celebrate our 45th year of business at Casa Olé,” said Greg Snodgrass, President. “We want to experience this occasion with our valued customers and show our appreciation for their continued loyalty by offering them special deals, rewards and giveaways. Additionally, we’re thrilled to begin fundraising for the Semper Fi Fund, a cause we care dearly about.”

The 45 years of Casa specials are available for a limited time only at participating locations. Please contact your neighborhood Casa Olé for details or visit www.casaole.com/anniversary.

About Casa Olé
Since its late 1973 founding in Pasadena, Texas, Casa Olé has been a neighborhood family restaurant serving delicious, high-quality Mexican food and providing best-in-class service. The brand has grown to include 32 locations across Texas and Louisiana, including franchise locations. The restaurant specializes in Tex-Mex dishes like enchiladas, fajitas, chimichangas and burritos and serves up customer favorites like Casa Olé’s famous green sauce and queso daily. For more information, visit www.casaole.com.

About Williston Holding Company
Williston Holding Company (WHC) is a rapidly growing restaurant company that currently operates and franchises more than 50 restaurants in Texas, North Dakota, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arizona. Its brands include Casa Olé, Monterey’s Little Mexico, Überrito Fresh Mex, Williston Brewing Company, Tortuga Mexican Kitchen, Doc Holliday’s Roadhouse, Gramma Sharon’s and Crazy Jose’s. WHC’s newest concepts, Cargo Food Authority and Bus Stop Burgers & Brewhouse, opened in Minneapolis in 2018. For more information, visit www.whcbrands.com.

About the Semper Fi Fund
The Semper Fi Fund provides urgently needed resources and lifetime support for combat-wounded, critically ill and catastrophically injured members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families. Case Managers from the Fund work one-on-one with service members and veterans to understand and support their individual needs right now and throughout their lifetimes. The Fund keeps its overhead extremely low in order to have the greatest impact on the lives of service members and veterans and has been awarded the highest ratings from watchdog groups: A+ from CharityWatch (one of only two veteran nonprofits to receive this rating last year), eight consecutive 4-star ratings from Charity Navigator (an achievement attained by only 3% of rated charities) and the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar. Learn more at www.SemperFiFund.org.

Media Contact:
April Lynch
Principal • Lynchpin Strategic Communications 
Ph: (713) 922-1895 [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/978eb1dc-88c0-438d-9968-8737015b7083

