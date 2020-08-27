Breaking News
Casa Systems Announces Appointment of CFO and Change of Public Accounting Firm

ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA), a leading provider of cloud-native virtual and physical infrastructure technology solutions for mobile, cable and fixed telco networks, today announced the appointment of Scott Bruckner as Chief Financial Officer.

Jerry Guo, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “During his almost three years at Casa Systems, Scott has made important contributions to our business in his role as SVP Strategy & Corporate Development.  During his tenure this year as Interim CFO, he has further demonstrated the exceptional leadership and business acumen that will help our company achieve its plans for future success.  On behalf of the executive team and the board of directors, I would like to congratulate Scott on his new role at the Company.”

Casa Systems also announced that it has appointed Ernst & Young LLP (“EY”) as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, effective immediately.  EY replaces Pricewaterhouse Coopers (“PwC”) as the independent registered public accounting firm for Casa Systems. The appointment of EY has been approved by the Audit Committee of Casa Systems, with the concurrence of the Board of Directors of the Company.

The consolidated financial statements of Casa Systems and its subsidiaries as of and for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2019 did not contain any adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion, nor were they qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles. The decision to change auditors was not the result of any disagreement between the Company and PwC on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to the PwC team for their services rendered to the Company over the past years.

About Casa Systems, Inc.

Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) is 5G, delivering physical, virtual and cloud-native 5G infrastructure and customer premise networking for high-speed data and multi-service communications networks. Our core and edge convergence technology enable public and private networks for both communications service providers and enterprises. Casa Systems’ products deliver higher performance, improved network flexibility and scalability, increased operational efficiency and lower total cost of ownership (TCO). Commercially deployed in more than 70 countries, Casa serves over 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.casa-systems.com.page3image625545152

CONTACT INFORMATION:

IR Contact
Michael Cummings or Jackie Marcus
617-982-0475
[email protected]

