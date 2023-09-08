ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Casa Systems (Nasdaq: CASA), a leading global provider of cloud-native software and broadband access, cable and cloud technology solutions for the world’s leading communication service providers, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board approved the grant of an inducement award to Colin Kincaid, the Company’s new Chief Product Officer, as an inducement material to his entry into employment with Casa in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The inducement grant was made effective as of and contingent upon the commencement of Kincaid’s employment with Casa on September 1, 2023, and consists of 1,000,000 restricted stock units, or RSUs. The RSUs vest in equal installments over four years starting on September 1, 2024, such that the RSUs will be fully vested on September 1, 2027, subject to Kincaid’s continued service with the Company through each such vesting date.

