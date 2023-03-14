Jerry Guo to Retire as President and CEO, Remains on Casa Board of Directors

Bruce Evans Appointed New Chairman of Expanded Board of Directors

Scott Bruckner Joins the Board of Directors

Q4 Revenue of $84.4 Million Slightly Exceeds High End of Preliminary Guidance

GAAP Net Income of $1.2 Million and Positive Net Adjusted EBITDA of $5.2 Million for Quarter

Debt Reduced by $49.2 Million to $226.0 Million during Q4

Provides Full Year Revenue and Net Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

ANDOVER, Mass., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA), a leading provider of cloud-native software and physical broadband technology solutions for wireless, cable, and fixed networks, today announced that the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer will be retiring, and reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

The Company announced that Jerry Guo will be retiring as CEO and President effective March 17, 2023. He will remain as an active member of the Casa Systems’ Board of Directors. Mr. Guo founded the Company in 2003 and has been instrumental in directing the Company’s technology vision, global operations, and growth. The Board has retained an executive search firm to identify Mr. Guo’s successor. Edward Durkin, the Company’s CFO, will serve as Interim CEO until the Company’s new CEO is hired, with advisory assistance to be received from Jerry, and with functional support across all other disciplines from the Casa senior management team.

“On behalf of the Board, the management team, and employees, I would like to thank Jerry for his leadership and dedicated years of service to Casa Systems since founding the Company 20 years ago in 2003,” said Bruce Evans, Chairman of the Board. “Jerry has worked tirelessly to build Casa Systems into a leading global provider of cloud-native and broadband technology solutions while constructing the solid foundation that will support Casa Systems multi-year transformation. As Jerry departs from his daily operational and executive duties, we look forward to Jerry’s continued leadership as an active member of our Board, and wish him much happiness in his retirement. We are also pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Bruckner to the newly expanded Board of Directors. Scott previously served as Casa Systems Chief Financial Officer, has a deep understanding of the Company’s business, strategy, major customers and ecosystem partners, and also brings a wealth of domain experience and expertise to the expanded Casa Board.

Mr. Evans continued, “As we move forward, we will be focused on delivering consistent, annual top line revenue growth, with improved gross and net margins. We believe 2023 will be an important first year of this new era for Casa Systems as we continue to deliver our innovative solutions to market, focus deeply on the needs of our global customers, prioritize a return to growth and profitability, and address our Term Loan B debt facility before its contractual maturity in late December 2023.”

“It is with a heavy heart that I will be saying goodbye to daily interactions with my colleagues at Casa Systems, my comrades-in-arms, in good times and tough times. It has been a privilege to have worked with my co-founders and co-workers over the last 20 years. I want to thank my tremendously talented colleagues for their dedication, ingenuity, and perseverance. I have strong confidence that the market-leading Casa technologies and solutions related to cloud-native software and innovative hardware which we have built will help transform the telecom industry like we have envisioned. I am excited about the future of Casa Systems, and look forward to assisting the Company in this important next chapter of Casa’s transformation,” said Mr. Guo.

With respect to fourth quarter and 2022 financial results, the Company announced the following:

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial & Operational Highlights

Revenue of $84.4 million

GAAP net income of $1.2 million

Non-GAAP net income of $5.3 million

GAAP net income per fully diluted share of $0.01

Non-GAAP net income per fully diluted share of $0.05

Net Adjusted EBITDA of $5.2 million

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $129.4 million at quarter end

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial & Operational Highlights

Revenue of $286.5 million

GAAP net loss of $(79.2) million

Operating cash burn for the year of $(8.6) million

Non-GAAP net loss of $(65.1) million

GAAP net loss per fully diluted share of $(0.86)

Non-GAAP net loss per fully diluted share of $(0.71)

Adjusted EBITDA of $(41.8) million

2022 results include charge to cost of revenue of $12.8 million for a customer warranty settlement as previously disclosed in Q3 2022

Net Adjusted EBITDA of $(29.0) million

Mr. Durkin commented, “Casa ended 2022 with strong Q4 revenue results and a return to GAAP net income and positive Net Adjusted EBITDA results. I am pleased that Casa exceeded the high end of our preliminary revenue guidance provided in late January 2023, which results were primarily driven by a strong quarter for Cable revenues as we closed significant expansion deals with major cable MSO’s in Europe and APAC. We also experienced continued improvement in the supply chain for our fixed wireless and fiber extension products during Q4.”

Mr. Durkin continued, “Looking forward, 2023 will be a critical year for Casa Systems as we continue to bring our innovative solutions to market while focusing on a return to growth, profitability and cash-and-capital efficient operating results. Our recent success at Mobile World Congress highlighted the positive momentum in our innovative cloud-native 5G Core and MEC solutions, where several of our key partners made announcements regarding their work with Casa. Our truly cloud-native 5G Core and MEC solutions are recognized by many customers, prospects and partners as very efficient and highly scalable solutions which are optimized for next-generation cloud computing requirements, providing us great confidence that we will be able to achieve our future Cloud growth goals in 2023 and beyond. In addition, we were also awarded a large VCCAP deal late in Q4 2022 with a major European cable MSO with delivery to occur later in 2023, and new business with a US-based CSP for one of our new access device solutions, with product shipments related to this new access device award planned to occur in the second half of 2023 as well.

Mr. Durkin added, “Given this recent sales success and the improved visibility we have into our business as a result of our strong backlog entering 2023, our balance sheet deferred revenue and our strong sales pipeline starting the year, we are re-establishing annual revenue and Net Adjusted EBITDA guidance. For 2023 we expect Casa to return to growth and profitability. We believe revenues for the year will be somewhat back-end weighted due to several factors, including the timing of backlog shipments, supply chain considerations, anticipated timing of the closing of deals in our sales pipeline, revenue recognition related to deferred revenue on the balance sheet, as well as the shipment of our 4G/5G enterprise small cell radios in the second half of 2023, pursuant to closed supply contracts now in place.”

“Finally, I am pleased to report we have engaged J.P. Morgan to lead Casa’s efforts to extend our debt maturity profile prior to the contractual maturity of our Term Loan B facility which now matures in December 2023,” concluded Mr. Durkin.

Customer Dispute Successful Resolution

As previously disclosed, on July 21, 2022, Casa Systems received written notification from a significant customer of one of its international subsidiaries, of alleged costs incurred and expected to be incurred by that customer with respect to an ongoing warranty matter relating to field replacements of failed units for one particular product. The failure was attributable to an unauthorized part substitution in 2019 by a supplier to the subsidiary. This customer was seeking up to $56.0 million in recovery of past and estimated future costs. As disclosed on January 31, 2023, this matter was satisfactorily and amicably resolved in Q4, and there was no material change to the warranty settlement charge of $12.9 million that was recorded in Q3 within cost of revenue. The first of four annual equal cash payments related to this settlement was made in December 2022 as provided in the settlement agreement.

Term Loan B Refinancing

Casa Systems has retained J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. (“J.P. Morgan”) to assist the Company in analyzing and evaluating potential alternatives for our Term Loan B facility maturity.

2023 Financial Outlook and Current Guidance

For the fiscal year 2023, the Company currently expects:

Revenue between $300 million and $325 million

Positive Net Adjusted EBITDA for the year

Recent Verbal Notification from Major Cable Customer

Casa Systems was recently notified by a major North American cable customer that the Company will not currently be receiving orders from this large customer related to their cable broadband infrastructure upgrade project, which the Company had anticipated receiving in the second half of 2023. This recent development has been reflected in the foregoing 2023 financial guidance provided by the Company.

No Exposure To Silicon Valley Bank (“SVB”) Failure

The Company has no cash exposure to the recent Silicon Valley Bank failure, as the Company had no cash deposits with SVB. The Company uses Bank of America for the vast majority of its banking requirements, including cash management.

CASA SYSTEMS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 84,403 $ 105,099 $ 286,537 $ 401,325 Cost of revenue 48,531 59,098 170,068 213,145 Warranty settlement provision (104 ) — 12,803 — Gross profit 35,976 46,001 103,666 188,180 Operating expenses: Research and development 17,698 20,883 85,243 84,362 Selling, general and administrative 20,162 21,071 86,903 85,563 Total operating expenses 37,860 41,954 172,146 169,925 (Loss) income from operations (1,884 ) 4,047 (68,480 ) 18,255 Other income (expense): Interest income 1,182 65 2,300 362 Interest expense (5,350 ) (3,072 ) (17,620 ) (14,958 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt 2,728 — 2,728 — (Loss) gain on foreign currency, net (359 ) (760 ) 1,730 (2,113 ) Other income, net 467 1,314 752 1,948 Total other expense, net (1,332 ) (2,453 ) (10,110 ) (14,761 ) (Loss) income before (benefit from) provision for income taxes (3,216 ) 1,594 (78,590 ) 3,494 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (4,456 ) 67 615 287 Net income (loss) $ 1,240 $ 1,527 $ (79,205 ) $ 3,207 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ (0.86 ) $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ (0.86 ) $ 0.04 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share: Basic 94,642 86,048 91,596 85,253 Diluted 96,182 88,220 91,596 88,857

CASA SYSTEMS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss): Net income (loss) $ 1,240 $ 1,527 $ (79,205 ) $ 3,207 Stock-based compensation 4,103 3,574 13,281 14,819 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,347 1,426 5,542 5,704 Tax benefit from release of DTA reserve — 1,267 — (5,830 ) Tax effect of excluded items (1,348 ) (1,249 ) (4,718 ) (5,119 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 5,342 $ 6,545 $ (65,100 ) $ 12,781 Non-GAAP net income (loss) margin 6.3 % 6.2 % (22.7 )% 3.2 % Reconciliation of Diluted Net Income (Loss) Per Share to Non-GAAP Diluted Net Income (Loss) Per Share: Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ (0.86 ) $ 0.04 Non-GAAP adjustments to net income (loss) 0.04 0.05 0.15 0.10 Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.05 $ 0.07 $ (0.71 ) $ 0.14 Weighted-average shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share 96,182 88,220 91,596 88,857 Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Net Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (loss) $ 1,240 $ 1,527 $ (79,205 ) $ 3,207 Stock-based compensation 4,103 3,574 13,281 14,819 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,347 1,426 5,542 5,704 Depreciation and amortization 1,690 2,268 7,831 9,976 Other expense 1,332 2,453 10,110 14,761 (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (4,456 ) 67 615 287 Adjusted EBITDA 5,256 11,315 (41,826 ) 48,754 Warranty settlement provision (104 ) — 12,803 — Net Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,152 $ 11,315 $ (29,023 ) $ 48,754 Net Adjusted EBITDA margin 6.1 % 10.8 % (10.1 )% 12.1 %

CASA SYSTEMS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow: Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (20,297 ) $ 18,401 $ (8,634 ) $ 33,598 Purchases of property and equipment and software licenses (1,094 ) (922 ) (4,419 ) (5,326 ) Free cash flow $ (21,391 ) $ 17,479 $ (13,053 ) $ 28,272 Summary of Stock-Based Compensation Expense: Cost of revenue $ 29 $ 42 $ 121 $ 137 Research and development 859 694 2,972 2,665 Selling, general and administrative 3,215 2,838 10,188 12,017 Total $ 4,103 $ 3,574 $ 13,281 $ 14,819 Summary of Revenue: Product revenue: Wireless 20,973 54,152 89,020 170,233 Fixed-line broadband 15,279 14,808 57,904 66,017 Cable 34,174 22,963 90,623 117,692 Product revenue $ 70,426 $ 91,923 $ 237,547 $ 353,942 Service revenue: Wireless 3,372 2,122 7,735 5,538 Fixed-line broadband 871 1,560 3,898 5,034 Cable 9,734 9,494 37,357 36,811 Service revenue $ 13,977 $ 13,176 $ 48,990 $ 47,383 Total revenue $ 84,403 $ 105,099 $ 286,537 $ 401,325



CASA SYSTEMS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 126,312 $ 154,703 Accounts receivable, net 74,484 85,774 Inventory 81,795 84,828 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,836 5,746 Prepaid income taxes 6,352 23,963 Total current assets 291,779 355,014 Property and equipment, net 19,518 23,508 Right-of-use assets 5,199 — Accounts receivable, net of current portion — 115 Deferred tax assets — 101 Goodwill 50,177 50,177 Intangible assets, net 25,759 31,144 Other assets 5,862 8,648 Total assets $ 398,294 $ 468,707 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 29,283 $ 28,087 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 31,825 41,382 Accrued income taxes 4,298 4,991 Deferred revenue 31,305 14,473 Lease liability 2,040 — Current portion of long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 225,161 1,924 Total current liabilities 323,912 90,857 Accrued income taxes, net of current portion 6,640 7,732 Deferred tax liabilities 1,490 5,293 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 5,529 7,012 Lease liability, long-term 3,416 — Long-term debt, net of current portion and unamortized debt issuance costs — 274,193 Other liabilities, net of current portion 7,906 1,701 Total liabilities 348,893 386,788 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 98 88 Treasury stock (14,837 ) (13,645 ) Additional paid-in capital 244,675 193,654 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (2,305 ) 878 Accumulated deficit (178,230 ) (99,056 ) Total stockholders’ equity 49,401 81,919 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 398,294 $ 468,707

CASA SYSTEMS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

(in thousands)