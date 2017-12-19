Breaking News
Home / Top News / Casa Systems Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

Casa Systems Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 12 mins ago

ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA), a provider of software-centric solutions for next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in cable operator, fixed telecom and wireless networks, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 6,900,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $13.00 per share, including 900,000 additional shares of common stock issued upon the exercise in full by the underwriters of their over-allotment option.  The gross proceeds to Casa from the offering were $89.7 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses.  All of the shares sold in the offering were offered by Casa. Casa’s shares began trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on December 15, 2017.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Barclays Capital Inc. acted as joint book-running managers for the offering, with Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc., Northland Securities, Inc. and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. acting as co-managers.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Copies of the registration statement can be accessed by visiting the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.

This offering was made only by means of a prospectus.  A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; or Barclays Capital Inc., Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 888-603-5847 or by email at [email protected]

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems provides software solutions that enable cable, wireless and wireline broadband providers to meet the growing demand for gigabit bandwidth and services.  We provide a suite of software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds. In addition, we offer solutions for next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in cable operator, fixed telecom and wireless networks.  Our solutions are commercially deployed in over 70 countries serving more than 400 customers, including regional service providers as well as some of the world’s largest Tier 1 broadband service providers.

         
Media Contact:        
Alicia Thomas   Jeff Fox  
Casa Systems   The Blueshirt Group  
817-909-8921   415-828-8298  
[email protected]   [email protected]
   
Investor Contact:   
Paul Hanna   Monica Gould  
Casa Systems   The Blueshirt Group  
978-688-6706 Ext 6986   212-871-3927  
[email protected]  
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.