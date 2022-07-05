Casa Systems Appoints Michael Picariello as Director of Investor Relations

Picariello brings more than 15 years of investor relations experience in the technology and software sector

ANDOVER, Mass., July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA), a leading provider of cloud-native software and physical technology solutions for wireless, cable and fixed broadband networks, today announced the appointment of Michael Picariello as its Director of Investor Relations.

Mr. Picariello brings over 25 years of financial experience and over 15 years of investor relations expertise to Casa Systems. Mr. Picariello most recently served as Managing Director at JLR Consulting, a strategic consulting firm that assists both private and publicly traded tech companies with investors and communications. Prior to his role at JLR, Mr. Picariello served as the Head of Investor Relations at Commvault, a data protection and data management software company, where over his 13-year tenure he was instrumental in bringing the Company public and helping to substantially increase Commvault’s market cap. Before that, he worked at Ziff Brothers Investments as a Senior Analyst and at Deloitte as a Manager within the Merger and Acquisition division. Mr. Picariello, a Certified Public Accountant, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Seton Hall University.

“I am pleased to welcome Michael as our new Director of Investor Relations,” said Jerry Guo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Casa Systems. “We believe that Michael’s deep knowledge of the tech industry will be a great asset to our investor relations efforts as we continue to advance awareness of our multi-year transformation to the investment community.”

Michael Picariello added, “I am truly honored to join Casa Systems at such an exciting and pivotal moment for the company. I look forward to partnering with Jerry and the entire organization as we progress along Casa’s multi-year transformation and help increase stakeholder value.”

About Casa Systems, Inc.

Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) delivers the core-to-customer building blocks to speed 5G transformation with future-proof solutions and cutting-edge bandwidth for all access types. In today’s increasingly personalized world, we create disruptive architectures built specifically to meet the needs of service provider networks. Our suite of open, cloud-native network solutions unlocks new ways for service providers to build networks without boundaries and maximize revenue-generating capabilities. Commercially deployed in more than 70 countries, Casa Systems serves over 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.casa-systems.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

IR Contact

Michael Picariello

Casa Systems

investorrelations@casa-systems.com

or

Mike Cummings or Jackie Marcus

Alpha IR Group

617-982-0475

investorrelations@casa-systems.com

Source: Casa Systems, Inc.