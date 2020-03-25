Casa Systems Currently Sees No Impact from COVID-19 on Operations

ANDOVER, Mass., March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak continues, Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq:CASA), is closely monitoring and proactively assessing the situation to safeguard its employees, and is assisting its customers meet the needs of a rapidly changing business environment. Globally, all of the Company’s manufacturing facilities are fully operational, and we are working with our supply chain to augment inventory to meet increased customer demand. Additionally, the Company has business continuity plans in place to mitigate any potential future business disruption.

Currently, Casa expects no impact to its first quarter 2020 from the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Our primary focus is to ensure the health and well-being of our employees while also recognizing our responsibility to our customers and our industry,” said Jerry Guo, CEO, Casa Systems. “We continue to watch our business very closely for any effects of COVID-19 and are working to meet heightened customer demand due to increased network traffic.”

