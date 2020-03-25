Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Casa Systems Currently Sees No Impact from COVID-19 on Operations

Casa Systems Currently Sees No Impact from COVID-19 on Operations

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

ANDOVER, Mass., March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak continues, Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq:CASA), is closely monitoring and proactively assessing the situation to safeguard its employees, and is assisting its customers meet the needs of a rapidly changing business environment.  Globally, all of the Company’s manufacturing facilities are fully operational, and we are working with our supply chain to augment inventory to meet increased customer demand. Additionally, the Company has business continuity plans in place to mitigate any potential future business disruption.

Currently, Casa expects no impact to its first quarter 2020 from the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Our primary focus is to ensure the health and well-being of our employees while also recognizing our responsibility to our customers and our industry,” said Jerry Guo, CEO, Casa Systems.  “We continue to watch our business very closely for any effects of COVID-19 and are working to meet heightened customer demand due to increased network traffic.”

About Casa Systems, Inc.
Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) delivers converged broadband technology solutions that enable wireless, cable and fixed network service providers to meet the growing demand for gigabit bandwidth and services. Engineered for performance, flexibility and scale, our suite of distributed and virtualized solutions delivers end-to-end connectivity across multiple access technologies. Commercially deployed in over 70 countries, Casa serves more than 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide.

For more information, visit our website at http://www.casa-systems.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Media Contact
Alicia Thomas
Casa Systems, Inc.
100 Old River Road
Andover, Mass. 01810
+1.817.909.8921
[email protected]

IR Contact
Monica Gould
212-871-3927
[email protected]

Lindsay Savarese
212-331-8417
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.