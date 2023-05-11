Gilbert brings past experience as leader of the Global Cloud and Telco Ecosystem, Service Provider & Edge business unit at VMware to expand Casa Systems’ global partner ecosystem for distribution leverage and topline growth

ANDOVER, Mass., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Casa Systems (Nasdaq: CASA) today announced that the Company has appointed Rod Gilbert as Vice President of Global Business Development to lead the Company’s strategic business development and partner growth initiatives for its Cable, Cloud and 5G RAN product offerings. With more than 30 years of experience, Gilbert has a proven track record of successfully forging new partnerships with industry leading cloud and large-cap technology companies, developing new go-to-market strategies that drive revenue growth, and identifying new high-potential business opportunities. Gilbert will focus on growing Casa Systems’ relationships with technology and distribution leaders and developing a global integrated partner ecosystem encompassing its cloud, radio, and cable solutions.

“Rod joins us at the right time, as operators focus on next generation cloud-based networks to open up new opportunities that deliver differentiated services and revenue growth. Casa Systems is uniquely positioned to deliver multi-access, cloud-native technologies and capabilities to ensure our customers can seamlessly enable the coming convergence of wireline and wireless networks using Casa solutions. I can’t think of a better leader with more relevant technical and business experience than Rod to help us grow our business worldwide and support our strategic priorities,” said Edward Durkin, CFO and Interim CEO at Casa Systems. “Rod brings a valuable mix of technical skills and business expertise backed by a proven track-record of success building trusted relationships with major technology partners, including hyperscalers like Google, AWS, IBM and Oracle, and developing programs that multiply revenue growth. His critical partner relationship skills will provide us with important partner distribution leverage to help drive top-line growth as we move forward.”

Gilbert joins Casa Systems after a successful 16+ year tenure at VMware, where he was responsible for building a robust ecosystem of strategic partnerships across 4G/5G Core, RAN / ORAN, and EDGE to accelerate the adoption of VMware’s Telco Cloud Portfolio and facilitate service provider network transformation to 5G. He successfully grew multi-year partnership revenue from startup to over $1B+ across large high-tech companies by building and executing various go-to-market models. Prior to VMware, Gilbert led various partner organizations and developed service provider go-to market programs at EMC2 Corporation.

“Service providers are reevaluating every aspect of their operations to identify new efficiencies and methods of offering customers and employees a world-class experience. As a result, they require new connectivity and infrastructure options,” said Gilbert. “Casa Systems is uniquely well-positioned to meet this constantly evolving demand with a diverse mix of cloud, radio, access, and cable solutions. I am honored and excited to join the Casa Systems’ team, and I look forward to being an active contributor to the growth of the Company.”

Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) delivers the core-to-customer building blocks to speed 5G transformation with future-proof solutions and cutting-edge bandwidth for all access types.

