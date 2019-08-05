Breaking News
Home / Top News / Casa Systems Showcases Suite of Multi-Access Network Technology Solutions at CableLabs Summer Conference

Casa Systems Showcases Suite of Multi-Access Network Technology Solutions at CableLabs Summer Conference

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

Demonstrating Standards-Based Virtual CCAP (vCCAP) with Orchestration, Profile Management and Low Latency DOCSIS 3.1

ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Casa Systems will showcase a trio of intelligent, end-to-end broadband solutions that provide a clear path to a converged, virtualized and distributed multi-access network at this week’s CableLabs Summer Conference on August 5-7, 2019. 

“In the race to deliver gigabit speeds, service providers are seeking innovative and efficient ways to increase capacity and improve flexibility while reducing space and power constraints in their networks,” said Peter Wolff, VP Wireline Product Management at Casa Systems. “Casa is demonstrating solutions that enable service providers to maximize and evolve their existing network to become the foundation for tomorrow’s success.” 

Casa Systems’ Featured Solutions
                                                            
Standards-Based vCCAP with Orchestration 
Developed for the virtual compute environment from the ground up, the Axyom vCCAP is designed to support full interoperability in a distributed access architecture. Casa is demonstrating an end-to-end, standards-based, integrated and interoperable solution that features bottoms-up provisioning using our recently launched Axyom™ Intelligent Access Manager (IAM). IAM provides a framework to manage provisioning of network components on iCCAP, vCCAP and legacy equipment including a smart phone based application, a workflow engine, and a ticketing tool configured to support zero touch provisioning of components such as a DAA node, allowing operators to scale to next generation distributed access architectures.

Low Latency DOCSIS 3.1  
From gaming to virtual reality to wireless backhaul, service providers are looking for solutions to keep pace with demands for more bandwidth and lower latency to support applications without choppiness, freezing or other latency issues.  Casa’s enhanced software-based architecture provides significant improvement to keep ahead of increasingly latency-sensitive application requirements.

Increase Spectral Efficiency with PMA
Service providers are looking for ways to provide unique and innovative services and solutions that consumers demand and want.  With a profile management application (PMA) solution, service providers can deliver a consistent user experience with network management solutions that dynamically adjust to changing network conditions.  The result is increased spectral efficiency which means higher throughputs and better performance. 

About Casa Systems, Inc.
Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) delivers converged broadband technology solutions that enable mobile, cable and fixed network service providers to meet the growing demand for gigabit bandwidth and services. Our suite of distributed and virtualized solutions for fixed and mobile 5G ultra-broadband networks are engineered for performance, flexibility and scale. Commercially deployed in over 70 countries, Casa serves more than 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide.

For more information, please visit us at http://www.casa-systems.com 

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Alicia Thomas
Casa Systems, Inc.
100 Old River Road
Andover, Mass. 01810
+1.817.909.8921
[email protected] 

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.