Casa Systems Unveils Revolutionary 5G O-RAN Mid-Band Radio

New massive bandwidth, mid-band radio supporting single or dual bands across 5G CBRS, C-Band, n41, n77 and n78

Industry-leading 5G O-RAN radio solution brings the power of 5G to indoor networks

Expands end-to-end 5G indoor and campus solutions for carrier, private and neutral host networks

ANDOVER, Mass., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) today announced the launch of its new O-RAN mid-band radio, the ApexÔ 5G Evo, the latest addition to its industry-leading 5G wireless solution portfolio built for today’s public and private networks. This revolutionary new indoor radio solution is the first to provide simultaneous use of multiple mid-band channels enabling service providers to increase coverage, boost data speeds and deliver multi-gigabit 5G user experiences to both consumers and enterprises.

Apex 5G Evo: Software Defined, 5G Delivered

The ultimate intersection of flexibility and bandwidth, Casa’s new Apex 5G Evo is a fully O-RAN compliant radio unit (RU) that supports multiple mid-band channels. In the United States, the Apex 5G Evo allows service providers to simultaneously use both CBRS and C-Band frequencies. Globally, multiple bands within n41, n78 and n77 can also be supported simultaneously.

Casa designed the Apex 5G Evo for in-field flexibility with remotely managed software-defined band selection. This allows customers to install the Apex 5G Evo once and change bands as their spectrum position changes. With both indoor and future campus outdoor models, the Apex 5G Evo supports carrier-based deployments, enterprise private networks and neutral-host architectures.

Casa’s new 5G radio portfolio also includes high throughput, high-efficient fronthaul gateway, distributed unit (DU) and centralized unit (CU) options.

“As we enter a new decade of 5G evolution, Casa will continue to create new solutions that disrupt legacy ways of thinking and introduce new technologies that unlock new opportunities for service providers and their customers,” said Jerry Guo, CEO at Casa Systems. “Until now, 5G access solutions have concentrated primarily on outdoor networks. Our new Apex 5G Evo brings the power of 5G indoors allowing service providers to consistently deliver true multi-gigabit 5G user experiences.”

From the Core to the Customer: End-to-End 5G Solutions

Casa Systems’ end-to-end 5G wireless solutions portfolio addresses the coverage and capacity needs for today’s public and private networks. Powered by its Axyom Software Framework, Casa’s cloud-native 5G Core enables a next-generation of mobile networks that are more flexible, scalable and automated with the high performance and low latency required to support a variety of consumer and business devices, services and use cases. Casa’s Apex Radio Access Network (RAN) solutions include a range of 4G and 5G small cells that adapt to any indoor or campus environment – supporting home, enterprise, carrier and neutral-host driven network needs. Casa’s broad 5G wireless portfolio allows service providers to take advantage of new technologies that provide high-value feature content such as RAN slicing, low latency, local breakout, and wireless and wireline convergence solutions.

For more information about Casa’s new Apex 5G Evo and 5G solutions portfolio, visit www.casa-systems.com.

About Casa Systems, Inc.

Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) delivers the core-to-customer building blocks to speed 5G transformation with future-proof solutions and cutting-edge bandwidth for all access types. In today’s increasingly personalized world, Casa creates disruptive architectures built specifically to meet the needs of service provider networks. Our suite of open, cloud-native network solutions unlocks new ways for service providers to build networks without boundaries and maximize revenue-generating capabilities. Commercially deployed in more than 70 countries, Casa serves over 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.casa-systems.com.

PR CONTACT INFORMATION:

Alicia Thomas

Casa Systems, Inc.

100 Old River Road

Andover, Mass. 01810

+1.817.909.8921

[email protected]