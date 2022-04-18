Breaking News
Case Study Highlights Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Success as a Top-Ranking Performer in the Oncology Care Model

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

Statewide Community Oncology Practice Well-Positioned to Continue Value-Based, Patient-Centric Oncology Care Initiatives

Multi-Modal Approach to Improve Care Quality and Reduce Costs Leads to FCS Being Top-Ranked OCM Performer

FCS President and Managing Physician Michael Diaz, MD and FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker

Ft. Myers, Florida, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) recently published a case study showcasing the practice’s multi-year track record of delivering savings as a participant in the Oncology Care Model (OCM) when compared to OCM and non-OCM practices nationally. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation (CMMI) developed the OCM to positively shift oncology care by encouraging practices to improve care quality, reduce costs and ultimately be held accountable for their performance against a core set of standardized measures. FCS has delivered on its commitment to be the leader in value-based care oncology, standing out amongst more than 125 participating practices nationwide as having successfully reduced Medicare expenditures by nearly $170 million in aggregate.

The study further details improved outcomes and experience for patients following the implementation of enhanced supportive services such as 24/7 clinician access, patient navigation, and additional care management services delivered through multi-modal, multi-channel communications to meet patients where, when and how they want to be met, resulting in sharp reductions in unnecessary or avoidable emergency department visits.  FCS’ multimillion-dollar investment into scaling a purpose-built molecular laboratory spurred rapid adoption of genetic sequencing and has led to improvements with respect to timeliness of care and care management planning, enabling providers to effectively prescribe targeted therapies based on a tumor’s genetic profile. FCS also pioneered a shift in the utilization of biosimilar drugs during a time when prices for the brand-recognizable clinical equivalents were surging, significantly lowering the drug-related expenditures.

“We are extremely proud of our consistent performance throughout OCM, and these results firmly support the fact that community oncology works – for payors, for providers and most importantly, for patients” remarked FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker. “An outsized contributor to our success in OCM and other commercial-based models has been our people. Scaling a collaborative, patient-focused culture is hard work given the sheer complexity of oncology. Looking ahead we are hopeful that next-gen models will align stakeholders not around short-term tradeoffs for transitory ‘savings’, but rather a commitment to shared incentives by placing the patient at the center of each and every decision.”

“Our success in this program is indicative of the resources, dedication, investment and overall integrity of FCS’ commitment to healthcare reform,” says FCS President and Managing Physician Michael Diaz, MD. “Patients can find reassurance knowing that we have put elaborate measures in place to not only utilize state of the art technologies and therapeutics to maximize treatment outcomes but optimize care delivery to positively influence their overall cancer journey.”

Read the full case study here.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. In the past four years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies, and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians, and staff.

*Prior to approval

CONTACT: Michelle Robey
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute 
813.767.9398
Michelle.Robey@FLCancer.com

Jen Bradley
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute
847-280-1740
Jennifer.Bradley@FLCancer.com

