National Waste & Recycling Association recognizes Casella drivers as industry’s best.

RUTLAND, Vt., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling and resource management services company, is pleased to announce that four drivers were recently honored by the National Waste & Recycling Association (NWRA) as part of its annual Drivers and Operators of the Year program.

Casella drivers swept the regional category, as Curtis Rhodes (Commercial), Shawn Dutton (Residential), and John Michaud (Industrial) were each named the top driver in their respective disciplines, while Cesarin “Cesar” Guerrero earned honorable mention in the Industrial category.

The Driver of the Year awards are for those drivers who operate their trucks in a safe and responsible manner, have outstanding performance records and whose contributions have enhanced the overall safety and image of the solid waste industry. The breakdown of the categories is: Local Company, less than 500 truck fleet; Regional Company, 500 to 2,500 truck fleet; and National Company, more than 2,500 truck fleet.

“These drivers represent our commitment to safety every day and I could not be prouder of all of them,” said John W. Casella, Chairman and CEO of Casella. “To sweep the regional category, and to have four drivers recognized from four separate hauling divisions, is a credit to the drivers, their operations teams, and the entire organization. It really illustrates the value that we place on safe operations and the commitment we make to the customers and communities we serve.”

Independent judges selected the winners based on letters of recommendation and the difficulty of the route based on factors such as number of pickups and miles driven weekly. Out of hundreds of applications from member companies representing close to 80,000 routed trucks, the four Casella drivers’ commitment to excellence and safety set them apart from the rest.

Regional Commercial Driver of the Year: Curtis Rhodes

With each of his 38 years in the industry, Curtis Rhodes (Brattleboro, Vermont) is dedicated to a job well done and done safely. Rhodes has accomplished decades of exemplary service, while maintaining a safety record with no incidents. His teammates look up to him, as he often takes the time to train new employees and mentor others to ensure safe and service-focused operations across the board.

Regional Residential Driver of the Year: Shawn Dutton

Shawn Dutton (Fredonia, New York) is the ideal community member, with exceptional service at the forefront of each of his 20 years in the industry. He is known for taking the time to help elderly community members, retrieving totes that are not accessible, and initiating conversations with customers who just need to talk. Management has credited his mentorship as the driving force behind the hauling division’s success, training multiple employees to adhere to Shawn’s deeply rooted values of service and safety.

Regional Industrial Driver of the Year: John Michaud

For more than 21 years, John Michaud’s (Potsdam, New York) career as a driver has included servicing residential routes, training new hires, and hauling materials as a tractor-trailer driver, but one thing that you will not find on his record is a safety incident. As a seasoned industry professional, his ability to put safety first has earned him the highest recognition for workplace safety after being accident-free since his initial hire in 2001. In addition to his driving responsibilities, Michaud also serves as his division’s lead tractor-trailer trainer, working with new hires and drivers of all skill levels to emphasize the importance of safe driving practices.

Regional Industrial Honorable Mention: Cesarin “Cesar” Guerrero

Throughout his 21 years of service in the industry, Cesar Guerrero Willimantic, Connecticut) has served as a natural leader at his division. His above-and-beyond work ethic, paired with his unwavering commitment to safety, customer service, and efficiency has led to an exemplary safety record with no preventable incidents during his career. Guerrero is described by his team as having a glowing personality, positive values, and a strong willingness to mentor new drivers.

About Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, is one of the largest recyclers and most experienced fully integrated resource management companies in the Eastern United States. Founded in 1975 as a single truck collection service, Casella has grown its operations to provide solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to more than one million residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers and provides professional resource management services in more than 40 states.

For further information, investors should contact Charles Wohlhuter, Director of Investor Relations at (802) 772-2230, and media should contact Jeff Weld, VP of Communications at (802) 772-2234, or visit the company’s website at www.casella.com.

Investors:

Charlie Wohlhuter

Director of Investor Relations

(802) 772-2230

Media:

Jeff Weld

VP of Communications

(802) 772-2234

www.casella.com

