Casella Waste Systems Announces Chief Accounting Officer Retirement

RUTLAND, Vt., Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (“Casella”) (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling and resource management services company, announced that the Company’s Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, Christopher B. Heald plans to retire on March 31, 2022 after a 20-year career with the company.

“I would like to sincerely thank Chris for his exemplary service to the company and his strong contributions to our success throughout his tenure with the company,” said John W. Casella, Chairman and CEO of Casella. “Chris has demonstrated the utmost integrity, a strong work ethic, and a high level of service to our team throughout his exemplary career at the company. Through his steady leadership, he has helped to build the accounting and shared services teams and functions. While Chris will be greatly missed by the team, we wish him the best in his retirement, and we have great confidence in our accounting team to continue his legacy of excellence.”

Chris plans to stay on in an advisory capacity during a transition period.

About Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides solid waste management services consisting of collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the northeastern United States. For further information, investors should contact Ned Coletta, chief financial officer at (802) 772-2239, and media should contact Joseph Fusco, vice president at (802) 772-2247, or visit the company’s website at http://www.casella.com .

