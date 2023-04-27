First quarter financial results reflect strong solid waste performance driven by operating and pricing program execution.

RUTLAND, Vt., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling and resource management services company, today reported its financial results for the three month period ended March 31, 2023.

Highlights for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023:

Revenues were $262.6 million for the quarter, up $28.6 million , or up 12.2% , from the same period in 2022 .

Overall solid waste pricing for the quarter was up 8.8% from the same period in 2022, driven by 8.9% higher collection pricing and 9.3% higher disposal pricing.

Net income was $3.5 million for the quarter, down $(0.7) million , or down (15.3)% , from the same period in 2022 .

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $50.7 million for the quarter, up $5.1 million , or up 11.2% , from the same period in 2022 .

The Company completed the acquisition of a solid waste collection and transfer station company with approximately $12 million of annualized revenues on April 3, 2023.

The Company signed an equity purchase agreement on April 21, 2023 to acquire select operations from GFL Environmental Inc.

“I am very pleased with the strong start to the year led by the performance of our solid waste operations, where our operating initiatives and pricing programs helped to expand Adjusted EBITDA margins by over 220 basis points year-over-year for this line-of-business,” said John W. Casella, Chairman and CEO of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. “The level of execution in the first quarter reflects the continued focus and agility of our team to outpace cost inflation. Further, we have not experienced meaningful indications of an economic slowdown in our business as solid waste volumes were positive in the quarter and other key operating metrics are stable.”

“Our team continues to do a great job remaining nimble with our go-to-market pricing strategies and key operating initiatives designed to offset high inflation,” Casella said. “Deliberate actions we took early last year to adjust our fuel cost recovery program for rising fuel prices is offsetting higher fuel expense. Similarly, our pricing programs are helping us offset persistent inflation as we advanced collection pricing of 8.9% and overall solid waste pricing of 8.8% in the first quarter. From an operations perspective, we remain highly focused on initiatives related to fleet automation, route optimization, and onboard computer implementation to further increase productivity and safety.”

“While recycling commodity prices have improved sequentially from late 2022 through the first quarter, prices were still down significantly year-over-year in the first quarter and presented an expected headwind to our consolidated performance. Despite this year-over-year decline in commodity prices, our risk mitigation strategies, such as our floating Sustainability Recycling Adjustment (SRA) fee, have helped to limit the negative financial impact. However, we are experiencing recycling commodity price headwinds related to several existing contracts from recent acquisitions that will reset over the next few years. We continue to invest in key recycling infrastructure to help meet the sustainability needs of our customers, including the full retrofit and technology upgrade to our Boston material recovery facility, which will be completed by mid-2023,” Casella said.

“Earlier this week, we announced the signing of an agreement to purchase GFL Environmental Inc.’s solid waste operations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Delaware,” Casella said. “We are very excited about this opportunity to expand our operating footprint into this adjacent geography, and we view this acquisition as a great platform for future organic and tuck-in growth. In addition, we continue to execute against our existing, robust acquisition pipeline across the Northeast, as evidenced by another acquisition we recently closed in early April 2023.”

For the quarter, revenues were $262.6 million, up $28.6 million, or up 12.2%, from the same period in 2022, with revenue growth mainly driven by: positive collection and disposal pricing; higher SRA and solid waste fuel cost recovery fees; the roll-over impact from acquisitions closed in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022; higher pricing, recycling processing fees and volume within our Resource Solutions operating segment; and higher solid waste volumes; partially offset by lower recycling commodity prices.

Net income was $3.5 million for the quarter, or $0.07 per diluted common share, down $(0.7) million, or down (15.3)%, as compared to net income of $4.2 million, or $0.08 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2022. Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP measure, was $5.3 million for the quarter, or $0.10 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, a non-GAAP measure, down $(0.5) million, or down (8.6)%, as compared to Adjusted Net Income of $5.8 million, or $0.11 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, for the same period in 2022.

Operating income was $10.3 million for the quarter, up $0.1 million, or up 1.0%, from the same period in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was $50.7 million for the quarter, up $5.1 million, or up 11.2%, from the same period in 2022.

Please refer to “Non-GAAP Performance Measures” included in “Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures” below for additional information and reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP performance measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $16.1 million for the quarter, as compared to $24.7 million for the same period in 2022. Adjusted Free Cash Flow was $2.2 million for the quarter, as compared to $16.3 million for the same period in 2022, with the year-over-year variance mainly driven by working capital timing differences and higher capital expenditures in 2023.

Please refer to “Non-GAAP Liquidity Measures” included in “Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures” below for additional information and reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook

“Given the continued strength in our solid waste business and the expected headwind from lower recycling commodity prices through the first half of this year, we are reaffirming our revenue, net income, Adjusted EBITDA, net cash provided by operating activities, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow guidance ranges for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 (‘fiscal year 2023’),” Casella said. “This guidance does not include contribution from our pending acquisition of select operations from GFL Environmental Inc.”

The Company reaffirmed guidance for fiscal year 2023 by estimating results in the following ranges:

Revenues between $1.150 billion and $1.180 billion;

Net income between $56 million and $62 million;

Adjusted EBITDA between $266 million and $272 million;

Net cash provided by operating activities between $227 million and $233 million; and

Adjusted Free Cash Flow between $119 million and $125 million.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow related to fiscal year 2023 are described in the Reconciliation of Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook Non-GAAP Measures section of this press release. Net income and Net cash provided by operating activities are provided as the most directly comparable GAAP measures to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, respectively, however these forward-looking estimates for fiscal year 2023 do not contemplate any unanticipated or non-recurring impacts.

CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except for per share data) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Revenues $ 262,595 $ 234,027 Operating expenses: Cost of operations 180,243 162,455 General and administration 35,679 29,793 Depreciation and amortization 33,435 29,428 Expense from acquisition activities 2,863 2,043 Southbridge Landfill closure charge 110 140 252,330 223,859 Operating income 10,265 10,168 Other expense (income): Interest expense, net 6,275 5,164 Other income (349 ) (144 ) Other expense, net 5,926 5,020 Income before income taxes 4,339 5,148 Provision for income taxes 791 958 Net income $ 3,548 $ 4,190 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 51,770 51,490 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.07 $ 0.08 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 51,869 51,657 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.07 $ 0.08

CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 60,226 $ 71,152 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 95,192 100,886 Other current assets 32,410 35,441 Total current assets 187,828 207,479 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization 711,440 720,550 Operating lease right-of-use assets 95,406 92,063 Goodwill 274,458 274,458 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 87,712 91,783 Other non-current assets 63,046 62,882 Total assets $ 1,419,890 $ 1,449,215 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current maturities of debt $ 9,274 $ 8,968 Current operating lease liabilities 7,190 7,000 Accounts payable 66,640 74,203 Current accrued final capping, closure and post-closure costs 10,991 11,036 Other accrued liabilities 51,027 76,393 Total current liabilities 145,122 177,600 Debt, less current portion 577,567 585,015 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 62,155 57,345 Accrued final capping, closure and post-closure costs, less current portion 105,165 102,642 Other long-term liabilities 28,226 28,713 Total stockholders’ equity 501,655 497,900 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,419,890 $ 1,449,215

CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 3,548 $ 4,190 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 33,435 29,428 Interest accretion on landfill and environmental remediation liabilities 2,510 1,966 Amortization of debt issuance costs on long term debt 502 457 Stock-based compensation 1,976 2,241 Operating lease right-of-use assets expense 3,328 3,162 Disposition of assets, other items and charges, net 1,315 860 Deferred income taxes 86 534 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures (30,621 ) (18,124 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 16,079 24,714 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (263 ) (49,757 ) Additions to property, plant and equipment (17,879 ) (12,910 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 415 145 Net cash used in investing activities (17,727 ) (62,522 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from debt borrowings — 25,600 Principal payments on debt (8,996 ) (9,014 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (282 ) (12 ) Proceeds from the exercise of share based awards — 19 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (9,278 ) 16,593 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (10,926 ) (21,215 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 71,152 33,809 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 60,226 $ 12,594 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Cash interest payments $ 5,873 $ 4,840 Cash income tax payments $ 4,807 $ 221 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for financing lease obligations $ 1,634 $ 1,032 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations $ 5,682 $ 2,710





CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In thousands)

Non-GAAP Performance Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company also presents non-GAAP performance measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share that provide an understanding of operational performance because it considers them important supplemental measures of the Company’s performance that are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of the Company’s results. The Company also believes that identifying the impact of certain items as adjustments provides more transparency and comparability across periods. Management uses these non-GAAP performance measures to further understand its “core operating performance” and believes its “core operating performance” is helpful in understanding its ongoing performance in the ordinary course of operations. The Company believes that providing such non-GAAP performance measures to investors, in addition to corresponding income statement measures, affords investors the benefit of viewing the Company’s performance using the same financial metrics that the management team uses in making many key decisions and understanding how the core business and its results of operations has performed. The tables below set forth such performance measures on an adjusted basis to exclude such items:

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Net income $ 3,548 $ 4,190 Net income as a percentage of revenues 1.4 % 1.8 % Provision for income taxes 791 958 Other income (349 ) (144 ) Interest expense, net 6,275 5,164 Expense from acquisition activities (i) 2,863 2,043 Southbridge Landfill closure charge (ii) 110 140 Change in fair value of contingent consideration – acquisition (iii) (589 ) — Depreciation and amortization 33,435 29,428 Depletion of landfill operating lease obligations 2,073 1,813 Interest accretion on landfill and environmental remediation liabilities 2,510 1,966 Adjusted EBITDA $ 50,667 $ 45,558 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues 19.3 % 19.5 % Depreciation and amortization (33,435 ) (29,428 ) Depletion of landfill operating lease obligations (2,073 ) (1,813 ) Interest accretion on landfill and environmental remediation liabilities (2,510 ) (1,966 ) Adjusted Operating Income $ 12,649 $ 12,351 Adjusted Operating Income as a percentage of revenues 4.8 % 5.3 %

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Net income $ 3,548 $ 4,190 Expense from acquisition activities (i) 2,863 2,043 Southbridge Landfill closure charge (ii) 110 140 Change in fair value of contingent consideration – acquisition (iii) (589 ) — Tax effect (iv) (657 ) (602 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 5,275 $ 5,771 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 51,869 51,657 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.07 $ 0.08 Expense from acquisition activities (i) 0.05 0.04 Southbridge Landfill closure charge (ii) — — Change in fair value of contingent consideration – acquisition (iii) (0.01 ) — Tax effect (iv) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.10 $ 0.11

(i) Expense from acquisition activities is primarily legal, consulting or other similar costs incurred during the period associated with due diligence and the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses or select development projects as part of the Company’s strategic growth initiative.

(ii) Southbridge Landfill closure charge are expenses related to the unplanned early closure of the Southbridge Landfill along with associated legal activities. The Company initiated the unplanned, premature closure of the Southbridge Landfill in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 due to the significant capital investment required to obtain expansion permits and for future development coupled with an uncertain regulatory environment. The unplanned closure of the Southbridge Landfill reduced the economic useful life of the assets from prior estimates by approximately ten years. The Company expects to incur certain costs through completion of the closure process.

(iii) Change in fair value of contingent consideration – acquisition is due to the change in fair value of a contingent consideration related to a previous acquisition based upon a probability-weighted analysis of the potential attainment of a transfer station permit expansion.

(iv) Tax effect of the adjustments is an aggregate of the current and deferred tax impact of each adjustment, including the impact to the effective tax rate, current provision and deferred provision. The computation considers all relevant impacts of the adjustments, including available net operating loss carryforwards and the impact on the remaining valuation allowance.

Non-GAAP Liquidity Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents non-GAAP liquidity measures such as Adjusted Free Cash Flow that provide an understanding of the Company’s liquidity because it considers them important supplemental measures of its liquidity that are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of the Company’s cash flow generation from its core operations that are then available to be deployed for strategic acquisitions, growth investments, development projects, unusual landfill closures, site improvement and remediation, and strengthening the Company’s balance sheet through paying down debt. The Company also believes that identifying the impact of certain items as adjustments provides more transparency and comparability across periods. Management uses non-GAAP liquidity measures to understand the Company’s cash flow provided by operating activities after certain expenditures along with its consolidated net leverage and believes that these measures demonstrate the Company’s ability to execute on its strategic initiatives. The Company believes that providing such non-GAAP liquidity measures to investors, in addition to corresponding cash flow statement measures, affords investors the benefit of viewing the Company’s liquidity using the same financial metrics that the management team uses in making many key decisions and understanding how the core business and cash flow generation has performed. The table below, on an adjusted basis to exclude certain items, sets forth such liquidity measures:

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 16,079 $ 24,714 Capital expenditures (17,879 ) (12,910 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 415 145 Southbridge Landfill closure and Potsdam environmental remediation (i) 1,249 902 Cash outlays from acquisition activities (ii) 864 1,106 Post acquisition and development project capital expenditures (iii) 1,090 2,368 McKean Landfill rail capital expenditures (iv) 424 — Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 2,242 $ 16,325

(i) Southbridge Landfill closure and Potsdam environmental remediation are cash outlays associated with the unplanned closure of the Southbridge Landfill and the Company’s portion of costs associated with environmental remediation at Potsdam, which are added back when calculating Adjusted Free Cash Flow due to their non-recurring nature and the significance of the related cash flows. The Company initiated the unplanned closure of the Southbridge Landfill in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and expects to incur cash outlays through completion of the closure and environmental remediation process. The Potsdam site was deemed a Superfund site in 2000 and is not associated with current operations.

(ii) Cash outlays from acquisition activities are cash outlays for transaction and integration costs relating to specific acquisition transactions and include legal, environmental, valuation and consulting as well as asset, workforce and system integration costs as part of the Company’s strategic growth initiative.

(iii) Post acquisition and development project capital expenditures are (x) acquisition related capital expenditures that are necessary to optimize strategic synergies associated with integrating newly acquired operations as contemplated by the discounted cash flow return analysis conducted by management as part of the acquisition investment decision; and (y) non-routine development investments that are expected to provide long-term returns. Acquisition related capital expenditures include costs required to achieve initial operating synergies and integrate operations.

(iv) McKean Landfill rail capital expenditures are related to the Company’s landfill in Mount Jewett, PA (“McKean landfill”) rail side development that are added back when calculating Adjusted Free Cash Flow due to the specific nature of this investment in the development of long-term infrastructure which is different from the landfill construction investments in the normal course of operations. This investment at the McKean Landfill is unique because the Company is investing in long-term infrastructure that will not yield economic benefit until 2025 and extending over approximately 55 years.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with or an alternative for GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow presented by other companies.

CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF FISCAL YEAR 2023 OUTLOOK NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In thousands)

Following is a reconciliation of the Company’s estimated Adjusted EBITDA(i) from estimated Net income for fiscal year 2023:

(Estimated) Twelve Months

Ending December 31, 2023 Net income $56,000 – $62,000 Provision for income taxes 24,000 Other income (1,000) Change in fair value of contingent consideration – acquisition (589) Interest expense, net 26,000 Southbridge Landfill closure charge 1,000 Expense from acquisition activities 3,000 Depreciation and amortization 140,000 Depletion of landfill operating lease obligations 9,500 Interest accretion on landfill and environmental remediation liabilities 8,089 Adjusted EBITDA $266,000 – $272,000





Following is a reconciliation of the Company’s estimated Adjusted Free Cash Flow(i) from estimated Net cash provided by operating activities for fiscal year 2023:

(Estimated) Twelve Months

Ending December 31, 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $227,000 – $233,000 Capital expenditures (143,000) Southbridge Landfill closure and Potsdam environmental remediation 5,000 Post acquisition and development project capital expenditures 17,500 Cash outlays from acquisition activities 1,500 McKean Landfill rail capital expenditures 11,000 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $119,000 – $125,000

(i) See footnotes for Non-GAAP Performance Measures and Non-GAAP Liquidity Measures included in the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures for further disclosure over the nature of the various adjustments to estimated Adjusted EBITDA and estimated Adjusted Free Cash Flow.





CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL DATA TABLES

(In thousands)

Amounts of total revenues attributable to services provided for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 are as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 % of Total

Revenues 2022 % of Total

Revenues Collection $ 139,977 53.3 % $ 119,531 51.1 % Disposal 51,466 19.6 % 43,153 18.4 % Power generation 1,924 0.7 % 2,654 1.1 % Processing 1,576 0.6 % 1,820 0.8 % Solid waste operations 194,943 74.2 % 167,158 71.4 % Processing 22,806 8.7 % 27,395 11.7 % National Accounts 44,846 17.1 % 39,474 16.9 % Resource Solutions operations 67,652 25.8 % 66,869 28.6 % Total revenues $ 262,595 100.0 % $ 234,027 100.0 %

Components of revenue growth for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022 are as follows:

Amount % of

Related

Business % of

Operations % of Total

Company Solid waste operations: Collection $ 10,697 8.9 % 6.4 % 4.6 % Disposal 4,001 9.3 % 2.4 % 1.7 % Solid waste price 14,698 8.8 % 6.3 % Collection (2,212 ) (1.3 )% (0.9 )% Disposal 2,773 1.7 % 1.2 % Processing 12 (0.1 )% (0.1 )% Solid waste volume 573 0.3 % 0.2 % Surcharges and other fees 10,447 6.3 % 4.5 % Commodity price and volume (1,009 ) (0.6 )% (0.4 )% Acquisitions 3,076 1.8 % 1.3 % Total solid waste operations 27,785 16.6 % 11.9 % Resource Solutions operations: Price (9,273 ) (13.9 )% (4.0 )% Volume 6,598 9.9 % 2.9 % Surcharges and other fees 768 1.2 % 0.3 % Acquisitions 2,690 4.0 % 1.1 % Total Resource Solutions operations 783 1.2 % 0.3 % Total Company $ 28,568 12.2 %





Components of capital expenditures (i) for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 are as follows:

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Growth capital expenditures: Post acquisition and development project $ 1,090 $ 2,368 McKean Landfill rail capital expenditures 424 — Other 1,396 767 Growth capital expenditures 2,910 3,135 Replacement capital expenditures: Landfill development 1,462 1,560 Vehicles, machinery, equipment and containers 7,799 6,672 Facilities 4,055 1,145 Other 1,653 398 Replacement capital expenditures 14,969 9,775 Capital expenditures $ 17,879 $ 12,910

(i) The Company’s capital expenditures are broadly defined as pertaining to either growth or replacement activities. Growth capital expenditures are defined as costs related to development projects, organic business growth, and the integration of newly acquired operations. Growth capital expenditures include costs related to the following: 1) post acquisition and development projects that are necessary to optimize strategic synergies associated with integrating newly acquired operations as contemplated by the discounted cash flow return analysis conducted by management as part of the acquisition investment decision as well as non-routine development investments that are expected to provide long-term returns and includes the capital expenditures required to achieve initial operating synergies and integrate operations; 2) McKean Landfill rail capital expenditures, which is unique and different from landfill construction investments in the normal course of operations because the Company is investing in long-term infrastructure; and 3) development of new airspace, permit expansions, and new recycling contracts, equipment added directly as a result of organic business growth and infrastructure added to increase throughput at transfer stations and recycling facilities. Replacement capital expenditures are defined as landfill cell construction costs not related to expansion airspace, costs for normal permit renewals, replacement costs for equipment and other capital expenditures due to age or obsolescence, and capital items not defined as growth capital expenditures.