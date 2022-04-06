Casella Waste Systems, Inc. to Host Conference Call on its First Quarter 2022 Results; and to Present at Upcoming Investor Events

Breaking News
RUTLAND, Vt., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, will release its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 after the market closes on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

The company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Individuals interested in participating in the call should dial (877) 838-4153 or for international participants (720) 545-0037 at least 10 minutes before start time. The Conference ID is 889 4483 for the call and the replay.

The call will also be webcast; to listen, participants should visit the company’s website at http://ir.casella.com and follow the appropriate link to the webcast. A replay of the call will be available on the company’s website, or by calling (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 (Conference ID 889 4483). 

The company also announced today that the company’s management will be presenting at the following investor conferences:

  • Oppenheimer 17th Annual Industrial Growth Conference

    Wednesday, May 4, 2022

  • Stifel Investor Summit at Waste Expo

    Monday, May 9, 2022

For further information, contact Ned Coletta, Chief Financial Officer at (802) 772-2239, or visit the company’s website at http://www.casella.com.

