Casella Waste Systems, Inc. to Host Conference Call on Its Third Quarter 2017 Results

RUTLAND, Vt., Oct. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq:CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, will release its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2017 after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1, 2017.

The company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Individuals interested in participating in the call should dial (877) 838-4153 or for international participants (720) 545-0037 at least 10 minutes before start time. The call will also be webcast; to listen, participants should visit the company’s website at http://ir.casella.com and follow the appropriate link to the webcast.

A replay of the call will be available on the company’s website, or by calling (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 (Conference ID 96249460) until 12:00 p.m. ET on November 9, 2017.

For further information, contact Ned Coletta, Chief Financial Officer at (802) 772-2239, or visit the company’s website at http://www.casella.com.