Cash Express, LLC Data Breach Alert Issued by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, is investigating claims on behalf of customers with loans Cash Express, LLC whose information may be have stolen in a recent data breach in February 2022.
Cash Express is notifying customers and former customers that their personal information, including: names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, and financial information (including bank account numbers and routing numbers) may have been stolen and as part of a recent hack.
If you have received a recent notice of the data breach and have experienced recent concerning activity, it is possible that your personal information was compromised and is being offered for sale on the dark web.
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO FILL OUT CONTACT FORM
If you wish to discuss this litigation, or if you have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this matter, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at gstone@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.
