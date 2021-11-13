Cashbox Ventures Ltd. announces issuance pursuant to Consulting Agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cashbox Ventures Ltd. (the “Company”) (CSE: CBOX) announces that it has entered into a Consulting Agreement whereby in exchange for services rendered over a twelve month period, the Company issued a total of 1,750,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (“Common Shares”), at a price of $0.045 per Common Shares. The Common Shares are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws. With 50% of the Common Shares being subject to an additional 12 month hold from the date of issuance.
About Cashbox Ventures Ltd.
The Company recently divested all of its online platform assets. The business activities of the Company is expected to include the search and evaluation of new investment opportunities along with consideration of other strategic alternatives.
Contact Information
connor@cashboxventures.io
+1 (236) 547 7463
