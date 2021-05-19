Cashew Milk Market worth $ 160.30 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 6.86 % CAGR: Verified Market Research™

Low fat and sugar content, along with a large number of lactose intolerant population is expected to contribute to the upswing of the market. Additionally, a rising awareness about the health benefits of cashew milk such as an improvement in blood sugar control, eye health, heart health, iron deficiency, anemia etc., acts as a driver of growth of the market.

Jersey City, New Jersey, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Cashew Milk Market ” By Type (Plain & Flavored), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online, Independent Small Groceries, & Specialty Stores), By Packaging (Cartons, Pouches, Jars, Bottles, Cans, & Others), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Cashew Milk Market was valued at USD 94.29 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 160.30 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.86% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=149748

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Cashew Milk Market ”

202 – Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Cashew Milk Market Overview

There is an increasing attractiveness of plant-based diet, citing animal rights issues. This has contributed as a major growth driver of the Cashew Milk market. As of January 2021, there are approximately 79 million vegans around the globe, which gives an immense market to capitalize on for the Cashew Milk market.

Another potential driver of growth is cashew milk serving as a viable alternative for people who are lactose intolerant. Experts estimate that about 68 percent of the world’s population has lactose malabsorption, which makes Cashew Milk an efficient alternative with a lot of health benefits over conventional milk. The various health benefits of cashew milk discussed above a further platform for the growth of the Global Cashew Milk Market.

Another trend that drives the demand for cashew milk is the demand for frozen desserts. Manufacturers are looking to manufacture frozen desserts with the help of cashew milk, almond milk, etc. On similar lines, Yogurt used from cashew milk is another addition to the product line of cashew milk-based products. In this way, companies are looking to expand their portfolio of vegan products which is further contributing to the growth of the market. Additionally, various R&D initiatives to prolong the shelf life of plant-based products, as compared to normal herbal products is also driving the growth of the Cashew Milk Market.

Key Developments in Cashew Milk Market

• In September 2019, Z Natural Foods announced their new Cashew Milk Powder, a healthy and natural alternative to traditional milk products.

• In June 2019, a Brazilian startup named Benni Alimentos launched a soluble cashew nut milk powder with a 2-year shelf life.

• In April 2021, Forager launched a Vegan Cashew Milk Ice Cream, with 5 cashew-based flavors.

The major players in the market are Alpro, Danone SA, White Wave Services Inc., Forager Project, LLC, So Delicious Dairy Free, Blue Diamond Growers, Plenish Cleanse Ltd., Nutty life, LLC., Vitasoy, DREAM Blends among others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Cashew Milk Market On the basis of Type, Distribution Channel, Packaging, Category and Nature and Geography.

Cashew Milk Market by Type Plain Flavored



Cashew Milk Market by Distribution Channel Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Online Independent Small Groceries Specialty Stores



Cashew Milk Market by Packaging Cartons Pouches Jars Bottles Cans Others



Cashew Milk Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

India Cashew Market by Product Type (Plain/Salted Cashews, Flavored Cashews), by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail Stores, Other Distribution Channels), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Soy Milk Market by Product Type (flavored and Unflavoured), by Application (Desserts, Cheese and Snacks, and Beverages), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Hemp Milk Market by Product Type (Plain, Flavored, and Unsweetened Flavored), by Sales Channel (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, and E-commerce), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Anhydrous Milk Fat Market by Product (Organic Anhydrous Milk Fat, and Conventional Anhydrous Milk Fat), by Application (Confectionery, Bakery, Flavours, Dairy Products, and Others), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Top 10 dairy product companies delivering the right nutrition for all ages

Visualize Cashew Milk Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME’s offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

CONTACT: Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research™ US: +1 (650)-781-4080 UK: +44 (753)-715-0008 APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: [email protected] Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ BI Enabled Platform: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/vmintelligence/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter