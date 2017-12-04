Casino and Dia Groups extend their cooperation on private labels by creating a hub of expertise on logistics and private label innovation

A new joint company, named CD Supply Innovation, will start its activities on December 15th

After deciding in 2015 to regroup their private label purchasing negotiations in Europe in order to improve their competitiveness, group Casino and Dia extend their cooperation through the inception of a new joint company, CD Supply Innovation, which will start its activities on December 15th.

CD Supply Innovation will manage orders, payment, and supply of private label products for both groups. In this regard, it will offer logistics and payment services.

This entity will also act as an innovation lab, offering value chain improvement solutions.

