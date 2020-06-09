Casper Sleep Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Click here to contact the firm and participate in the action.

​LOS ANGELES, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into alleged violations of securities laws, and may file a lawsuit on behalf of investors.

The investigation concerns whether the Company misled investors regarding the strength of Casper’s global operations. Casper went public in February 2020, selling over 8 million shares at $12 a share. Just a few weeks later, in April 2020, the Company announced that Casper would decrease its global operations, including a dramatic 21% reduction to its global operations and sales team, and close its European operations. Casper also disclosed that Gregory Macfarlane had resigned from his positions as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

