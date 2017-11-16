Cast and Crew of Downton Abbey to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

ADVISORY, Nov. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —



What:

Cast and Creator of Downton Abbey, the award-winning series from Julian Fellowes, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square to celebrate the opening of “Downton Abbey: The Exhibition” in New York City.

In honor of the occasion, the cast and creator of the show will ring the Closing Bell along with an executive from NBCUniversal. Bell ringers include:

Downton Abbey:

Joanne Froggatt (“Anna Bates”)

(“Anna Bates”) Lesley Nicol (“Mrs. Patmore”)

(“Mrs. Patmore”) Sophie McShera (“Daisy”)

(“Daisy”) Allen Leech (“Tom Branson”)

(“Tom Branson”) Gareth Neame(Creator and Executive Producer “Downton Abbey,” and MD, Carnival Films)

NBCUniversal:

Sarah Cooper (COO, NBCUniversal International Studios)

Downton Abbey: The Exhibition is the first-ever fully immersive experience set inside the world of the multi award-winning global television phenomenon. Visitors will be transported on an incredible journey through the grand home of Downton Abbey as the Exhibition steps into the world of the Crawleys and those that served them below stairs. From Mrs. Patmore’s hectic kitchen and the gossip-fuelled servants’ quarters, to the family’s glamorous dining room and Lady Mary’s bedroom, visitors will get the chance to walk through some of the series’ most recognizable and beloved sets and see up close more than 50 of the show’s authentic costumes worn by a host of favorite Downton characters.

The highly-anticipated multi-city tour will open its doors on Saturday November 18th at 218 W 57th Street (between Broadway and 7th Ave) in New York City for a limited engagement before traveling throughout the US. Tickets are available to purchase at www.downtonexhibition.com. The exhibition will open daily between 10am and 8pm, including on holidays. VIP packages and private hire options are also available.

Where:

Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When:

Friday, November 17, 2017 – 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

NBCUniversal Contact:

Emily Yeomans

+44 7918 360983

[email protected]

Nasdaq MarketSite Media Contact:

Emily Pan

(646) 441-5120

[email protected]

