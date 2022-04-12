Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / CAST announces Operating Margin above 10%, objective of average annual growth above 15% for the next years

CAST announces Operating Margin above 10%, objective of average annual growth above 15% for the next years

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

  In M€ 2021 2020 Variation %  
  Revenue 44.2 41.0 +3.2 +7.9%  
  Operating income 5.1 3.2 +1.9 +58.1%  
  Financial income 0.5 (2.4) +2.9 n/a  
  Net income 4.2 0.1 +4.1 n/a  

NEW YORK and PARIS, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CAST announced today its audited financial results for FY2021. Operating income has risen sharply (+58%) to €5.1 million, or 11.4% of its 2021 revenue.

Most of the financial result is due to foreign exchange gains. The tax charge for 2021 amounts to €1.4 million and the net income for the year is €4.2 million. The financial structure is sound with €16.6 million of cash available at the end of March vs €14.8 million at the end of December 2021.

The solid EBIT is the result of a low-cost operating model, but above all of the transformation plan initiated five years ago – R&D investments, positioning of automated software intelligence for high-growth use cases (M&A, Migration to the Cloud, Immediate productivity gains, Open Source risk control), development of SaaS subscriptions and recurring limited term licenses, and development of partnerships with Cloud vendors, strategy consulting firms, and system integrators of all sizes.

Based on these solid fundamentals and the market opportunity, CAST intends to pursue its strategy of switching to an increasingly recurring revenue model and market penetration by leveraging its strong partner ecosystem. CAST aims to double its average revenue growth over the next 5 years and to establish Software Intelligence as essential for anyone who is seeking to take back control of their software assets.

The budget for fiscal year 2022 includes significant investments in order to accelerate growth, while remaining profitable.

About CAST
CAST is the software intelligence category leader. CAST technology can see inside custom applications with MRI-like precision, automatically generating intelligence about their inner workings – composition, architecture, transaction flows, cloud readiness, structural flaws, legal and security risks. It’s becoming essential for faster modernization for cloud, raising the speed and efficiency of Software Engineering, better Open Source risk control, and accurate technical due diligence. CAST operates globally with offices in North America, Europe, India, China. Visit www.castsoftware.com.

CONTACT: For more information, please contact Stephanie Watkins at s.watkins@castsoftware.com.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.