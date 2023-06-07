NEW YORK and PARIS, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CAST, the market leader in software intelligence, has announced the availability of CAST Highlight on the Azure Marketplace, the cloud computing platform’s online store offering a wide range of directly deployable cloud-based applications and services.

Azure Marketplace users can now leverage CAST’s industry-leading cloud-based application portfolio analysis product to analyze legacy application source code and rapidly segment, prioritize, and identify applications ready to move most quickly to the Azure platform.

Additionally, users can now discover and purchase CAST Highlight through the marketplace’s private offer feature, leveraging seamless deployment options that make it easy to get up and running quickly.

CAST Highlight is a cloud-based software intelligence product that automatically provides actionable insights about application assets in a software portfolio—software health, composition, cloud readiness, open source risks, green impact—with instant drilldowns and recommendations. It can analyze hundreds of applications in a week to pinpoint what needs to change in the source code to optimize it for a cloud environment, like Azure. It also calculates the effort required, recommendations for the best-suited Azure services, and the best migration path.

“We are thrilled to partner with Microsoft and bring our innovative software intelligence technology directly onto the Azure Marketplace, enabling companies to get CAST Highlight’s value easier and faster,” said CAST Highlight Vice President Greg Rivera. “Now digital leaders on Azure can immediately glean critical information about the condition of large application portfolios, while leveraging the broader relationship and incentives they already have with the world-renowned tech company.”

For more, check out the Azure Marketplace webpage.

About CAST

CAST, the software intelligence leader, provides software that ‘understands’ multi-technology software systems and automatically derives insights about their inner workings–interactions between all its elements, transaction flows, data access paths, changes needed to move to cloud, open-source risks, green impact, ISO 5055 compliance, etc. It is used globally by thousands of digital leaders, helping them make smarter decisions, maintain, and transform custom software with greater speed, and exert better ongoing control of the risks involved. Visit CASTsoftware.com.

CONTACT: For more information, please contact Stephanie Watkins at s.watkins@castsoftware.com.