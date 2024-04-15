LIMASSOL, Cyprus, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM), (“Castor”, or the “Company”), a diversified global shipping company, announces that it received a written confirmation from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC on April 11, 2024, that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) concerning the minimum bid price of the Company’s stock.
