LIMASSOL, Cyprus, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM), (“Castor”, or the “Company”), a diversified global shipping company, announces that its board of directors (the “Board”) has determined to effect a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of the Company’s common shares. The Company’s shareholders approved the reverse stock split by a ratio of not less than 1-for-two and not more than 1-for-100 and granted the Board the authority to determine the exact split ratio and when to proceed with the reverse stock split at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on September 1, 2023.