LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM), (“Castor” or the “Company”), a diversified global shipping company, announces today that it has extended the expiration date of its previously announced tender offer (the “Offer”) to purchase all of its outstanding Common Share Purchase Warrants issued on April 7, 2021 (the “Warrants”). The Offer is now scheduled to expire at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time on May 31, 2024, unless further extended.