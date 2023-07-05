Increasing innovation in medicines is expected to boost demand for cat allergy in human treatment. The incidence of cat allergy in humans is expected to rise as technology advances and research and development continue.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The worldwide market value of cat allergy in humans reached US$ 4.2 billion in 2021. Forecasts indicate that the market will grow by 6.3% by 2031, reaching US$ 7.8 billion.

The increasing prevalence of allergic rhinitis and increased government-funded health programs educating people about cat litter allergy are expected to drive growth in cat allergy in human treatment market. Global pollution levels and genetic changes are prompting the cat allergy in humans treatment landscape to expand. The adoption of immunotherapy to treat pet allergy disorders is also expected to power the market in the next few years.

Download a Sample for Highlights on Market Drivers and Challenges Affecting the Cat Allergy in Humans: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=84817

“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth”

Among the world’s populations, cat allergies affect a large and growing proportion, and are among the top three causes of respiratory allergies. The World Health Organization and the International Union of Immunological Societies recognize eight cat allergens. With cat ownership on the rise, and people now spending more than 90% of their time inside, it is likely that atopy-susceptible individuals are being exposed to more cat allergens, and developing cat allergies as a consequence.

Cat allergies are common among humans, particularly those with asthma or other allergies. Approximately three out of ten Americans with allergies are allergic to cats and dogs, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. Humans are affected by about 10% of cat allergies, twice as many as dog allergies.

Key Findings of Market Report

A 50% share of the antihistamine segment is expected by 2031, making it the leading segment on the market.

As treatment options for cat allergy in humans become available, allergy treatment demand is expected to increase.

Medications for cat allergies in humans are likely to be in high demand at hospital pharmacies.

Medication markets are likely to expand with growing investments in research and development.

Expand Operations in the Future – To Get Requisite Details, Ask For a Custom Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=84817

Global Cat Allergy in Humans Market: Growth Drivers

Since cat adoption has surged as a pet, the incidence of allergic reactions among pet owners has increased. Cat allergy in humans market sales are growing due to a greater understanding of pet allergies. A growing number of people suffering from cat allergies have increased awareness about treating and preventing these allergies, and technological advancements have contributed to the growth of the allergy treatment market.

Many products aimed at alleviating symptoms have been developed and introduced into the cat allergy market, including antihistamines, nasal sprays, and allergy shots. People with allergies can benefit from these treatments by managing their symptoms and reducing their reactions to cat allergens.

Factors that can influence the market include medical research advancements, new treatment options, and changes in consumer preferences. Aside from these factors, there are also economic factors that contribute to the growth of the healthcare market as a whole.

An international research group is developing a vaccine against Fel d 1, the offending protein. Additionally, a Virginia-based team is exploring the possibility of knocking out the gene for Fel d1 using CRISPR gene editing. There is still a long way to go on those two projects.

Global Cat Allergy in Humans Market: Regional Landscape

Cat allergies affect approximately 8% of the European Union population and 17% of the United States population, respectively, based on skin prick tests.

A surge in pet cat ownership and a rise in cat allergy cases in North America are expected to drive Cat allergy in humans market.

Forecasts indicate that it will continue to dominate the region and grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Cat allergy is expected to increase significantly in the coming years due to robust healthcare infrastructure and an improved understanding of progressive immunotherapy, including allergen immunotherapy in the Asia Pacific region.

As fostering and adoption systems for cats increase in Europe, allergy vaccine demand is expected to grow.

Global Cat Allergy in Humans Market: Key Players

A company profiles section concludes the global cat allergy in human market report. A list of key players is provided in this section. The cat allergy in humans market report profiles each of these players based on company overviews, financial overviews, strategies, applications, and segments.

In March 2022, the FDA approved an over-the-counter medicine by Perrigo Company plc ( betametarafen 1mg): Nasonex ® 24 HR Pet Allergy Relief ( mometasone furoate monohydrate 50mcg ). As a result of this approval, Nasonex will be able to enter the OTC market with its first branded Rx-to-OTC switch. Several months from now, Nasonex 24HR Allergy will become available, according to Perrigo.

the FDA approved an over-the-counter medicine by ). As a result of this approval, Nasonex will be able to enter the OTC market with its first branded Rx-to-OTC switch. Several months from now, Nasonex 24HR Allergy will become available, according to Perrigo. In March 2023, Modulis for Cats was approved by the FDA, the first orally available generic version of cyclosporine for cats. This condition causes cats to be itchy due to an allergic reaction induced by the immunosuppressant drug.

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=84817<ype=S

Global Cat Allergy in Humans Market: Segmentation

Treatment

Antihistamines

Corticosteroid Nasal Sprays

Decongestants

Leukotriene Inhibitors

Others

Application

Allergy Treatment

Allergy Prevention

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com