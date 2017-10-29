Catalan independence parties seen losing parliamentary majority in election: poll

MADRID (Reuters) – Catalan independence parties are seen as losing their parliamentary majority in an election, according to a poll published on Sunday, though the wafer-thin margin between the two sides predicts a hard-fought campaign to December’s ballot.
