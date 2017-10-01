Catalans form pre-dawn queues to vote in banned referendum

BARCELONA (Reuters) – Catalans started to form queues early on Sunday morning as they sought to defy Spanish authorities by voting in a banned independence referendum that has raised fears of unrest in the wealthy northeastern region.
