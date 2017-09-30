Catalans prepare to defy Madrid in banned independence vote

BARCELONA (Reuters) – Tens of thousands of Catalans are expected to defy Spanish authorities and attempt to vote in a banned independence referendum on Sunday, raising fears of unrest in the wealthy northeastern region.
