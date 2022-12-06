Price performance, ease of use, and ability to scale cited as key tenets of the company’s journey to the cloud

MOUNTAIN VIEW Calif., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yellowbrick Data, a leading hybrid cloud data warehouse vendor, today announced that Catalina, a market leader in shopper intelligence and targeted in-store and digital media, has deployed Yellowbrick’s latest version of its multi-cloud data warehouse, further enhancing Catalina’s ability to provide actionable, real-time insights to its CPG, retail, and agency partners.

“Catalina’s partnership with Yellowbrick significantly enhances the performance of our data platform and reduces costs. This is game-changing in aiding our expansion into Microsoft Azure, and for our team’s longstanding commitment and ability to deliver actionable insights and new data-driven solutions more efficiently to our CPG, retail, and agency partners,” said Michael Bailey, EVP and CTO at Catalina.

Catalina combines the richest shopper history database in the world with its own deep analytics and insights to help retailers, CPG brands, and agencies optimize media planning, execution, and measurement. The company focuses on the science behind every purchase and the unique qualities of the anonymized shoppers behind the data to make offers in real time and boost customer loyalty. To uncover those insights, the company must ingest terabytes of data, process and transform it, and then consume and analyze the results to help its customers mobilize meaningful, real-time engagement and results with shoppers.

“We’re so impressed with Yellowbrick’s hybrid cloud capabilities that we are also creating a cloud-based disaster recovery system based on the Yellowbrick platform. In addition to their replication services, Yellowbrick lets us migrate our data warehouse to the public cloud safely and at scale,” Bailey added.

