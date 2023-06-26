Catalina Island Company Announces Two Harbors Summer Event Line Up

Catalina Island, California, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Catalina Island Company has the summer season covered with several events slated for Two Harbors on the island’s west end. Two Harbors Wine Fest, Two Harbors Brew Fest and the legendary Buccaneer Days all return this year to welcome back past attendees and meet new faces alike.

“Two Harbors provides a truly unique experience and we’re looking forward to providing opportunities for visitors to discover and enjoy the South Pacific charm of the lesser-explored side of the island.” said Andrew Allen, Vice President, Two Harbors, at Catalina Island Company.

Kicking off the summer season on Saturday, July 8th, the Two Harbors Wine Fest is celebrating its 21st year. This popular event, held on the beach, attracts wine aficionados from far and wide. Attendees can enjoy live music from The Poor Boy Yacht Club, Ganda, and DJ Syphe, while indulging in complimentary appetizers and wine tastings from all participating wineries. A souvenir wine glass and more will be provided, ensuring a stylish start to the summer.

For those who prefer a cold, sudsy brew, the Two Harbors Brew Fest returns on Saturday, September 9th. Guests may enjoy live music on the beach, while sampling a selection of beer poured by more than 20 breweries from around the world. A keepsake glass, complimentary appetizers, along with a silent auction, put on by the Avalon Lions Club, keep fans returning to this fun event.

As summer draws to a close, Buccaneer Days will take place on October 6th and 7th. This highly anticipated event attracts swashbucklers from all over, who come together to celebrate and embrace their inner pirates. Guests are invited to don their favorite pirate attire to compete in the costume contest, hunt for buried treasure, and enjoy live music. Fantastic gruel and grog (pirate for food and drink) will be available, ensuring a memorable and thrilling conclusion to the summer season.

Guests may travel to Two Harbors aboard The Catalina Express, which runs daily from San Pedro directly to Two Harbors. The Catalina Flyer runs daily from Newport Beach to Avalon. Attendees staying in Avalon may take the Cyclone power boat which runs daily from Avalon to Two Harbors. Campers can take advantage of pricing packages including nearby campsites in Two Harbors.

The Catalina Island Company is the island’s largest resort operator and has been delivering quality service since 1894. The company aims to continue to add new offerings, keeping Catalina a premier southern California vacation destination while enhancing appreciation for the island’s history.

Learn more at www.visitcatalinaisland.com

