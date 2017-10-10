Catalonia baulks at formal independence declaration to allow talks

BARCELONA (Reuters) – Catalonia’s leader balked at making a formal declaration of independence from Spain on Tuesday, calling for talks with Madrid over the region’s future in a gesture that eased fears of immediate unrest in the heart of the euro zone.
