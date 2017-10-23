Catalonia warns of civil disobedience as Madrid readies direct rule

MADRID (Reuters) – Catalonia said on Monday it was confident all officials including police would defy attempts by Madrid to enforce direct rule on the region, in an escalating dispute that has raised fears of unrest among Spain’s European allies.
