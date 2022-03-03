Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results on March 16, 2022

Breaking News
The Company Will Host a Conference Call and Webcast on March 17, 2022, at 8:30 AM ET

CORAL GABLES, Fla., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Catalyst”) (Nasdaq: CPRX), a commercial-stage, patient-centric biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel high-quality medicines for patients living with rare diseases, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Catalyst’s management team will host a conference call and webcast the following morning, Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 8:30 AM ET to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call & Webcast Details

Date/Time:    March 17, 2022, at 8:30 AM ET
US/Canada Dial-in Number:  (877) 407-8912
International Dial-in Number:  (201) 689-8059
   

A webcast and accompanying materials will be accessible under the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.catalystpharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Catalyst website for 30 days following the date of the event.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage, patient-centric biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel high-quality medicines for patients living with rare diseases. With exceptional patient focus, Catalyst is committed to developing a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for other rare diseases. Catalyst’s New Drug Application for FIRDAPSE® (amifampridine) Tablets 10 mg for the treatment of adults with Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (“LEMS”) was approved in 2018 by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (“FDA”), and FIRDAPSE is commercially available in the United States as a treatment for adults with LEMS. Further, Canada’s national healthcare regulatory agency, Health Canada, has approved the use of FIRDAPSE for the treatment of adult patients in Canada with LEMS.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Catalyst’s actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. A number of factors, including those factors described in Catalyst’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal year 2020 and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), could adversely affect Catalyst. Copies of Catalyst’s filings with the SEC are available from the SEC, may be found on Catalyst’s website, or may be obtained upon request from Catalyst. Catalyst does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

Source: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CONTACT: Media Contact
David Schull
Russo Partners
(858) 717-2310
david.schull@russopartnersllc.com

Investor Contact
Mary Coleman
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
(305) 420-3200
mcoleman@catalystpharma.com

