Prestigious International Annual Award Program Recognizes Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Catch+Release , the content licensing marketplace for brands and creators, today announced that it received the “Best Overall AdTech Solution” award in the sixth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.

Catch+Release provides a fast and easy way to license all types of content, be it images, videos, audio, social shares, and more. Everyday people post content via social channels, and the supply grows every second. The internet from yesterday is already a much bigger internet today. Brands love to use this content because it performs much better than stock, and it’s affordable and faster than original production. Modern marketing teams prefer human-generated content because their consumers respond and in fact now demand a better experience. Consumers trust brands when they see themselves reflected in the storytelling.

“Content licensing is vital in the modern marketing landscape,” said Analisa Goodin, CEO & Founder of Catch+Release. “Smart marketers want user-generated content, influencer collaborations, and assets that can be sourced on-demand for all types of usage in downstream campaigns. Our innovative technology approach gives marketers the power and control to tell compelling stories that win customers and awards. Central to this marketplace is a way to connect and celebrate the world of amazing creators. This is game-changing for brand marketers but more importantly for the creator economy as we elevate the criticality of human connection. We’re honored to be recognized as the Best Overall AdTech Solution of 2023.”

About Catch+Release

Catch+Release is a content licensing marketplace for brands and creators. Marketers have peace of mind knowing that they can curate and license content, within budget and on time. Brands should take creative risks, not legal ones. Catch+Release helps you find the gems to tell your story by curating from the most unlikely places. World leading brands including Meta, Amazon, Uber, Disney, Nike, and ESPN bring high performing campaigns to market with content sourced and licensed by Catch+Release. Submit your own content and get paid doing what you love. Catch+Release is backed by Accel, Cervin, Stagwell, HarborVest Partners, Rich Kleiman and Kevin Durant’s 35V, and Nick Mehta. Visit www.catchandrelease.com or LinkedIn , Instagram , and TikTok .

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .