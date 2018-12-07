Breaking News
Home / Top News / Catering Services: Worldwide Market Analysis & Forecast to 2023 – Increasing Number of Mergers & Acquisitions

Catering Services: Worldwide Market Analysis & Forecast to 2023 – Increasing Number of Mergers & Acquisitions

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 22 mins ago

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Catering Services Market 2019-2023” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Catering Services Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2023.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is the signing of new contracts. Vendors in the market are signing new agreements with businesses such as offices, airports, and educational institutions to provide catering services.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing popularity of online catering. Online catering enables a consumer to select food items from the prescribed menu on the website.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the fluctuations on food commodity prices. The market is highly dependent on the prices of food commodities such as sugar, grains, meat, salt, vegetables, and dairy products.

Key Vendors

  • Aramark
  • Compass Group
  • DO & CO
  • Elior Group
  • Gategroup
  • Newrest

Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE

  • Market segmentation by service
  • Comparison by service
  • Contract catering services – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Concession catering services – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by service

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Americas – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • EMEA – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions
  • New contracts
  • Rising demand for healthy foods in menus

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Aramark
  • Compass Group
  • DO & CO
  • Elior Group
  • Gategroup
  • Newrest

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hdt6jh/catering?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: 
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Catering
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.