Catering Services: Worldwide Market Analysis & Forecast to 2023 – Increasing Number of Mergers & Acquisitions

The Global Catering Services Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2023.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is the signing of new contracts. Vendors in the market are signing new agreements with businesses such as offices, airports, and educational institutions to provide catering services.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing popularity of online catering. Online catering enables a consumer to select food items from the prescribed menu on the website.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the fluctuations on food commodity prices. The market is highly dependent on the prices of food commodities such as sugar, grains, meat, salt, vegetables, and dairy products.

Key Vendors

Aramark

Compass Group

DO & CO

Elior Group

Gategroup

Newrest

Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE

Market segmentation by service

Comparison by service

Contract catering services – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Concession catering services – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by service

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Americas – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions

New contracts

Rising demand for healthy foods in menus

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Aramark

Compass Group

DO & CO

Elior Group

Gategroup

Newrest

