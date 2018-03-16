Caterpillar’s latest restructuring move could cut 880 jobs

CHICAGO (Reuters) – Caterpillar Inc will close two facilities in Texas and Panama and is also considering shutting its engine manufacturing plant in Illinois as part of a strategy to boost profitability and better handle business cycles, but the move could cut 880 jobs.
