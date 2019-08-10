Cathay Pacific suspends pilot arrested in Hong Kong protests

Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Saturday it had suspended a pilot arrested during anti-government protests in Hong Kong and that “overly radical” staff would be barred from crewing flights to the mainland.
