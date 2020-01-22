Cathay says cabin crew can wear masks on mainland China flights due to virus

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd will allow flight attendants to wear a surgical mask while operating mainland China flights due to concerns over the new coronoavirus, but the attendants’ union wants the measure to apply to all flights.
