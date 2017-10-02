Catherine Wong Named a Top Midmarket IT Vendor Executive by The Channel Company

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Oct. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Domo today announced that Chief Product Officer Catherine Wong has been named to The Channel Company’s Top Midmarket IT Vendor Executives list. This annual list honors influential vendor and solution provider executives who have demonstrated an exceptionally strong commitment to the midmarket, one of the IT industry’s fastest-growing sectors.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as an industry leader by The Channel Company. At Domo, my team and I are devoted to continually transforming the way decision makers at organizations of all sizes leverage real-time data to optimize their business,” said Wong. “Our goal is to ensure that the Domo platform meets the needs of busy executives and their teams, and provides them with the insights they need to make decisions that improve their business results.”

Wong joined Domo in 2013 as senior vice president of engineering and played a key role in launching the company out of stealth in 2015. Since then, she has cultivated a customer-centric approach with her teams and leads technical and strategic initiatives to drive strong adoption.

Faced with the unique challenges of creating a highly scalable software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, Wong’s team unveiled Domo’s Business Cloud platform in 2016, which is the industry’s largest data analytics platform for business data in the cloud.

“The Channel Company and Midsize Enterprise Summit are proud to recognize these individuals and the companies they represent for their remarkable efforts to meet the unique IT needs of this fast-growing industry,” said Robert C. DeMarzo, senior vice president of event content and strategy at The Channel Company. “We congratulate each of the honorees and look forward to their continued success.”

The 2017 Top Midmarket IT Vendor Executives List was compiled by the Midsize Enterprise Summit (owned by The Channel Company), which hosts two of the world’s largest gatherings of midmarket CIOs. The list is based on recommendations from midmarket CIOs, the MES board of advisors and online applications.

This year’s full list can be seen here.

