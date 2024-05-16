Catholic groups and other conservative organizations are going after Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra after a GOP lawmaker accused him of withholding federal funds from hospitals that do not perform transgender surgeries on religious grounds.
Rep. Mary Miller, R-N.Y., clashed with Becerra at a heated House hearing on Wednesday, demanding that he commit to not blocking federal dollars from doctors or hospitals “that refuse to provide the gender-affirming ca
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Senate GOP probes Trump prosecutor Fani Willis’ office for alleged ‘misuse’ of funds - May 16, 2024
- Republican Senators blast ‘lawless’ Biden admin over COVID spending: ‘Time to stop’ - May 16, 2024
- NPR chief works to clean up public image with extra editorial review, meeting with GOP senator - May 16, 2024