Catholic Medical Center selects Allscripts population health solution to deliver seamless transitions of care

Oct. 17, 2017

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In the third quarter of 2017, Catholic Medical Center selected Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) CareInMotion, the company’s population health management platform, as it strengthens its focus on population health and transitions to a new model of integrated care. The agreement includes the purchase of Allscripts® Care Management, Allscripts® Care Director, CarePort Guide, CarePort Connect and CarePort Insight.

Catholic Medical Center is a 330-bed not-for-profit, full-service acute care hospital located in Manchester, New Hampshire, United States. The healthcare organization offers medical-surgical care with more than 26 subspecialties, inpatient and outpatient services, primary care, diagnostic imaging and a 30-bed 24-hour emergency department. It is home to the New England Heart & Vascular Institute and is a member of GraniteOne Health, an organization dedicated to providing accessible, patient-centered, high quality care through exceptional collaboration and integration across the continuum of health. CareInMotion will help the healthcare organization increase efficiency, provide seamless transitions of care and holistic care plans and assist in finding the right post-acute facility for its patients.

“As Catholic Medical Center focuses on and expands its population health initiatives, we wanted to select a trusted, reliable, yet innovative set of solutions,” said Catholic Medical Center Chief Information Officer, Tom Della Flora. “We needed a comprehensive and EHR agnostic solution that could collaborate across all care settings, and Allscripts was the clear choice.”

Allscripts CareInMotion is a comprehensive, community-connected population health management platform that delivers care coordination, patient engagement, connectivity and data aggregation, and analytics. It’s a solution that addresses the elements of the population health equation – and lets clinicians focus on and address priorities specific to their organizations.

“Catholic Medical Center is taking huge steps in improving the health of its population,” said Allscripts Senior Vice President, U.S. Client Organization, John Sage. “We look forward to partnering with Care Medical Center to help the organization in every aspect of the population health management equation, including managing care transitions, coordinating care teams and engaging patients.”

Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results.

