Washington, D.C., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Graduates from The Catholic University of America’s Busch School of Business who work in the accounting field are among the top earners in accounting nationally, according to a recently released report.

Busch graduates ranked 11th nationally in new findings by the Burning Glass Institute, which specializes in workforce research, and published in The Wall Street Journal. The graduates earn $12,488 above the $67,717 median salary of all undergraduates working in the accounting field, according to the report.

“This ranking is a great credit to our students and faculty, not just in our accounting area but across the school,” said Andrew V. Abela, dean of the Busch School. “Our students are well-prepared for the workplace and this ranking is further proof of that.”

The salary premium was determined by comparing the earnings differential between a school’s graduates in the first 10 years after graduation and the median graduate in the field.

The Busch School of Business was founded in 2013 and is the only business school in the United States that was created from the ground up to integrate business and faith. The school’s approach is to view business as a force for good that advances human flourishing.

The new ranking of accounting graduates is the latest research highlighting the Busch School’s success.

Just two years ago, a Gallup survey found that the University’s business school alumni are more likely to be thriving in work and well-being than their peers across the United States, more likely to have obtained a job shortly after graduation, and nearly twice as likely to feel engaged in their work.

