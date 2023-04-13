Experienced leader comes to lead premier Division III athletic program

Washington, D.C., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Catholic University of America is proud to announce that it has appointed Kevin Robinson Jr. as its new director of athletics and associate vice president, after a nationwide search. Kevin is a career athletics professional whose decades of experience prepare him to lead the school’s Division III athletics program.

“Catholic University prides itself in educating the whole person: body, mind, spirit. A large part of this is offering students the opportunity to have a rewarding collegiate athletic career while also receiving a world class holistic education,” said Peter K. Kilpatrick, president of Catholic University. “I look forward to working with Kevin Robinson to continue to build the University’s reputation as being a destination school for athletes who are looking to win championships, pursue their academic passions, and have an unsurpassed college experience.”

Robinson is coming from the highly regarded Mount St. Mary’s University where he served as the associate director of athletics for advancement. Prior to working at Mount St. Mary’s, Robinson served as the assistant men’s basketball coach at the College of the Holy Cross. He got his start working in college athletics at Mount St. Mary’s where he served as an assistant men’s basketball coach under head coach Jim Phelan and coordinator of student athlete support services.

Robinson holds a Master of Arts in Teaching from Mount St. Mary’s and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from St. Mary’s College of Maryland. He and his wife, Trish, have two daughters, Kathleen and Emily-Jane.

“I look forward to advancing Catholic University’s athletics program by working with the coaches, staff and others in continuing to build a winning culture, increase financial support for all of its sports, and ensure that our student-athletes are committed to excellence in the classroom,” said Robinson. “The University has great potential for raising the bar of Division III college athletics – and I am proud to help set the standard as its newest Cardinal.”

It is almost like a homecoming for Robinson as he is familiar with Catholic University as a basketball player and coach, having played against the Cardinals. His two sisters – Kate and Mary – attended Catholic University, playing lacrosse. Kate was an All-American and a two-time Landmark Conference Player of the Year who still holds Catholic University records for goals and points.

Catholic University has more than 700 student-athletes, 12 men’s teams, 13 women’s teams, and is in the very competitive Landmark and Mid-Atlantic Rowing conferences. The University has won 18 Landmark Conference championships in multiple sports since 2018 and features dozens of All-Americans. Its student-athletes also have some of the highest grade point averages among their peers on campus.

“When we were looking for a new Athletic Director, we wanted someone who would lead Catholic Athletics and do it in a way that is true to the University’s mission,” said Judi Biggs Garbuio, vice president for student affairs. “There is no doubt that Kevin is that person and I look forward to working with him as he grows an already successful athletics program.”

Robinson will start his position at the University on June 1, 2023. Parker Executive Search assisted in the placement.

About: The Catholic University of America is the national university of the Catholic Church and the only higher education institution founded by the U.S. bishops. Established in 1887 as a papally chartered graduate and research center, the University comprises 12 schools and more than 30 research facilities and is home to approximately 5,000 undergraduate and graduate students.

