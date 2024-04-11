The annual event held on April 17 will feature a diverse array of research projects spanning academic disciplines and a keynote address about metareasoning

Washington, D. C., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flu vaccines engineered with CRISPR technology and the role of the Blessed Virgin Mary in spiritual warfare may not seem to have a lot in common, but they are among more than 160 student-led research projects that undergraduates and graduates at The Catholic University of America will present during the university’s 9th annual Research Day on Wednesday, April 17.

“The ideas and innovations discovered as a result of the work students do for Research Day will have a profound impact on their academic and professional careers,” said Provost Aaron Dominguez. “These students put their heart and soul into these projects, and it’s fair to say that their work will go beyond just this one day – with their ideas having real world implications that will improve people’s lives.”

What is Research Day?

Research Day is one-day, cross-campus immersion in creative and innovative research by students and faculty that spans nearly every program and field of study. These include architecture, engineering, life sciences, physics, philosophy, theology, canon law, business, and politics, among others. Classes are canceled so that students, faculty, and staff can attend presentations.

Following a morning keynote, 109 poster presentations and 54 student-led talks will highlight research into diverse topics such as advanced hybrid polymer-ceramic composites for better batteries; the role the Communist Party plays in Chinese business investment in international football teams; the architectural basis and effects on visitors of theme park motifs; a new, efficient collection and sorting system for archaeological material from dirt; and the reconciliation of Albert Camus’s existentialism with Christian metaphysics.

Students from the Benjamin T. Rome School for Music, Drama, and Art also will offer performances.

Research Day reflects the mission of Catholic University — the second oldest research university in the country and the first U.S. Catholic research university — by encouraging curiosity and discovery that both enlightens and contributes to practical applications for the common good.

Keynote Address: Metareasoning

Professor Jeffrey W. Herrmann, the St. Abbo of Fleury Chair in Engineering, will start the day giving the keynote address, “Thinking about Thinking: Metareasoning by Humans and Robots,”

Herrmann’s talk will describe how humans use metareasoning and present metareasoning as a branch of artificial intelligence. He will discuss examples of how metareasoning can improve the performance of a robot and will discuss future plans for metareasoning research and engineering.

An award-winning author, Herrmann’s research has largely focused on developing novel mathematical models to improve public health preparedness, describing and modeling engineering design decision-making processes, and using risk-based techniques to improve path planning for autonomous systems. He has published more than 100 journal articles and contributed to or written more than 15 books.

“Scholarly research involves studying what others have done, investigating new ideas and new approaches, and sharing our results with others,” said Herrmann. “I’m honored to be part of Research Day, and I’m looking forward to learning about what our students have discovered and the innovations that they’re creating.”

Event Details

Wednesday, April 17, 2024

9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Schedule of Activities

Most will be held in the Edward J. Pryzbyla University Center

The Catholic University of America

620 Michigan Avenue, NE

Washington, D.C. 20064

