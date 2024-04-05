Stunning new video from the southern border shows crowds of migrants cutting razor wire set up in Texas and rushing through in an effort to get into the United States — with some getting caught in the wire and others being pushed back by Texas forces.

The video taken this week in Ciudad Juárez in Mexico, which borders with El Paso, Texas, shows migrants set up ahead of the concertina wire set up by Texas. After it is cut, the crowd surges through a gap in the wire.

In another vi

[Read Full story at source]